Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Executes Key Franchise Deal to Expand Into Japan

World’s largest barbecue concept set to open two ghost kitchens in Tokyo in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is set to bring more of its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue overseas!

Dickey’s announced today that the company has signed an area development agreement with Sunsheng (Jason) Lin, owner of Seikou Co. LTD, to make its Japan debut in metropolis of Tokyo. The family-owned franchise will open two ghost kitchens in spring and fall 2021, respectively.

“We are beyond excited about the opportunity to work with experienced food and beverage operators like Jason and his extremely talented team,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “Jason’s knowledge of food and the market will undoubtedly make Dickey’s a success.”

In August, the world’s largest barbecue concept launched ghost kitchens as a new franchise opportunity. The model allows restaurants to maximize delivery coverage without the upfront investment that a traditional brick-and-mortar location requires. In addition to virtual kitchens providing lower overall costs, they also offer a fast-track to opening, with locations ready to begin serving in just six to eight weeks.

“The opportunity to partner with Dickey’s came about by a twist of fate,” Lin said. “What was first planned this past January over dinner in Dubai, was put on pause due to Covid-19. But, allowing the pandemic to break my dream of operating this brand was simply not in the cards. With God’s assistance, I’m proud to bring Dickey’s to the Japanese consumer. It will be my utmost priority to manage this brand dutifully and have my team deliver the American spirit that Dickey’s portrays. My ultimate goal is for Dickey’s to be present in every city in Japan.”

“We are thrilled for our first location to open in this massively attractive global city,” said Jim Perkins, Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “My time in Japan taught me to understand that dining in Tokyo is about bringing people together, socializing and building stronger ties to the community. With two new ghost kitchens, we know we are providing a special way for guests to conveniently connect over Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. in the comfort of their home.”

Dickey's Franchise currently has seven international partnerships in Abu Dhabi, Australia, Brazil, Dubai, Egypt, Pakistan and Republic of Georgia.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

