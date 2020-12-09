AutonomousTech Visionaries from NASA, John Deere, Toyota InfoTech Labs, McAfee, TuSimple and kVA by UL to Discuss the Hottest Industry Trends at Questex’s AutonomousTech Innovation Week December 14-16

Virtual Event Targeted to Autonomous Tech Engineering Professionals Interested in Innovations and Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, December 14-16, engineering professionals will gather virtually at Questex’s AutonomousTech Innovation Week to learn about the latest innovations in the autonomous tech industry. Register here.



Each day the virtual event will feature keynotes, tech talks and panels across main topic areas.

December 14: Innovations in Autonomous Technologies: Sensors and Beyond

December 15: Vehicle Awareness to Exterior Sensing: Innovations in LiDAR, Radar, and Cameras

December 16: The Drive for Secure, Safe, 100% Reliable Connectivity



More than 20 speakers will share the applications, success stories and challenges driving the autonomous world including:

Dr. Misty Davies, Deputy Project Manager, NASA Airspace Operations and Safety Program

Dan Leibfried, Director, Automation and Autonomy – Intelligent Solutions Group, John Deere

Roger Melen, Senior Advisor, Toyota InfoTech Labs

Steve Povolny, Head of Advanced Threat Research, McAfee

Bill Taylor, Managing Director – Functional Safety, kVA by UL

Xiaoling Han, Director of Sensors and Vehicle Control, TuSimple

To learn more and register to attend the free AutonomousTech Innovation Week, visit https://www.autonomoustechconf.com.

ams AG, Bluetooth SIG, Murata, Rohde & Schwarz, Metawave, morpheusTEK, OLEI, Autotech Council, and Connected Vehicle Trade Association are the sponsors of AutonomousTech Innovation Week.

