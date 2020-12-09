Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Gallaudet Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the 1900 block of Gallaudet Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:46 pm, the victim met up with the suspects at the listed location to sell property to the suspects. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, took the victim’s property, and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim sought treatment at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year-old Kevin Bailey, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up. For more information, please visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder

