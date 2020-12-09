eClinical Solutions Market Size Surpass Around US$ 16.36 Bn by 2027

The eClinical solutions market size is projected to surpass around US$ 16.36 billion by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over forecast period 2020 to 2027.

eClinical solutions are applications and software that are used for management of clinical research and clinical trials I biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. This software helps to maintain, manage, track deadlines, and record data.

Growth Factors

Increase in the number of customers adopting eClinical solutions, rising Research and Development (R&D), and rise in government grants to authorize the clinical trials. These solutions are also used in clinical studies where electronic applications enabled with web tools are used to capture the real-time data from clinical trials that provide superior execution and escalate the eClinical solutions market growth.

Rising demand for clinical trials by biopharma and pharma companies boosts the industry demand. They offer services for large consumer base at low operating costs that again propel the eClinical solutions market growth. eClinical solutions also helps in organizing, tracking, and executing data from numerous geographical locations and also triggers the process of clinical development.

Factors such as real-time notifications, real-time reporting, real-time tracking, and configurable report building expected to augment the industry growth in the near future. In addition, eClinical solutions make electronic data capture, clinical data management, statistical programming, data conversion & standardization, and data reporting enormously easy that further drives the eClinical solutions market growth. These solutions also use products, technology, and services to offer clinical trials that reduce human errors and effectively manage large amount of data in real-time. Technological advancements in the eClinical solutions, globalization of clinical trials, enhancement in efficiency provided by eClinical solutions, and reduced costs are some of the main drivers of the eClinical solutions market.

Report Highlights

In 2019, North America captured the highest market value share owing to rising prevalence of lifestyle with several diseases such as cardiac disorder and diabetes

The Asia Pacific exhibits lucrative growth over the analysis period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and infectious diseases

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) estimated to be the fastest growing product segment over the analysis period due to rising importance of high-quality clinical data

By development phase, phase III segment lead the global market throughout the forecast period due to rising need for clinical data management software

Phase I likely to execute promising growth during the analysis period owing to increased importance of these systems to analyze future outcomes

Based on delivery mode, web-hosted solutions accounted maximum value share in 2019 due to its benefits that are usability, easy accessibility, and lower investments required

Cloud-based solutions predicted to exhibit strong growth during the analysis period due to integrated features such as high accessibility, flexibility, and easy data backup

CROs dominated the global market and expected to witness notable growth in the coming years owing to the rising concern of pharmaceutical companies to reduce their overall expenditure

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period.



Regional Snapshots

In 2019, North America held significant value share in the global eClinical solutions market owing to increase in the number of clinical trials in the region. Further, rising government grants for clinical trials, huge funding in R&D activities, technological advancements, along with significant rise in the lifestyle associated diseases are the key factors that propel the industry growth.

However, the Asia Pacific encountered an escalating CAGR over the forecast timespan due to the rising investment in R&D. The developing economies in the region such as China, India, and Korea have been pictured as the major destinations for outsourcing the clinical trials because of huge population-base along with low-cost services. Furthermore, lesser stringent laws compared to developed countries, increasing number of patients, and fast patient admission for clinical trials expected to augment the market growth in the region.

Key Players & Strategies

The global eClinical solutions market seeks high competition among the industry participants. These market players are significantly involved in different inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product development, and collaborations that help them to maintain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2019, eClinical Works signed a collaboration deal with Trusted Health Plan; GuideWell; and Humana Inc. aiming to offer bidirectional healthcare interoperability solutions to providers, patients, and payers. Similarly, in September 2018, Bracket and CRF Health signed a joint venture agreement under which the newly formed company was renamed as CRF Bracket. The newly formed company offers different services and technologies for clinical research that are used in drug development companies.

Some of the key players operating in the market are PAREXEL International, Oracle Corp., Bioclinica, Medidata Solution, DATATRAK, ERT Clinical, CRF Health, eClinicalWorks, OmniComm Systems, IBM Watson Health, and eClinical Solutions among others.

Market Segmentation

By Product

EDC & CDMS

eCOA

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

CTMS

Safety Solutions

RTSM

Clinical Analytics platforms

eTMF

By Development Phase

Phase IV

Phase III

Phase II

Phase I

By Delivery Mode

Licensed Enterprise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based



By End-Use

CROs

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharma & Biotech Organizations



By Regional Outlook

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



