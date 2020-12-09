Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Increased 290 Basis Points

$95 Million Year-over-Year Improvement in Fiscal 2020 Pretax Income

61% Year-over-Year Increase in Consolidated Backlog Dollars at Year End to $1.42 Billion

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Contracts per Community Improved 74% Year-over-Year

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2020.

RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2020:

Total revenues were $683.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $713.6 million, a decrease of 4.2%, in the same period of the prior year. For the year ended October 31, 2020, total revenues increased 16.2% to $2.34 billion compared with $2.02 billion in the prior fiscal year.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 290 basis points to 17.4% for the three months ended October 31, 2020 compared with 14.5% during the same period a year ago. During fiscal 2020, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.7% compared with 14.2% last year.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 130 basis points to 20.2% during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter compared with 18.9% in last year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2020, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.4% compared with 18.1% in the prior year.





Total SG&A was $65.6 million, or 9.6% of total revenues, in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter compared with $53.9 million, or 7.6% of total revenues, in the previous year’s fourth quarter. During fiscal 2020, total SG&A was $241.8 million, or 10.3% of total revenues, compared with $233.1 million, or 11.6% of total revenues, in the prior fiscal year.





Total interest expense was $40.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $50.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For the year ended October 31, 2020, total interest expense was $178.1 million compared with $160.8 million last year.





Income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared with $8.4 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. For fiscal 2020, income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $16.6 million compared with $28.9 million a year ago.





Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $42.4 million compared with a loss of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. For fiscal 2020, income before income taxes was $55.4 million compared with a loss of $39.7 million during fiscal 2019.





Adjusted pretax income, which is income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, was $45.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with income before these items of $44.5 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2020, adjusted pretax income was $50.9 million compared with income before these items of $9.9 million during fiscal 2019.





Net income was $40.6 million, or $5.54 per diluted common share, for the three months ended October 31, 2020 compared with a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.30 per common share, in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. For fiscal 2020, net income was $50.9 million, or $7.03 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $42.1 million, or $7.06 per common share, in fiscal 2019.





EBITDA increased 65.9% to $84.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $50.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For fiscal 2020, EBITDA increased 90.6% to $238.8 million compared with $125.3 million in fiscal 2019.





Financial services income before income taxes was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up 34.1% compared with $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, financial services income before income taxes was $32.1 million, up 82.1% compared with $17.6 million one year ago.





Consolidated contracts per community increased 73.7% to 16.5 contracts per community for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared with 9.5 contracts per community in last year’s fourth quarter. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures (1) , increased 74.7% to 15.9 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with 9.1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.





, increased 74.7% to 15.9 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with 9.1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The number of consolidated contracts increased 42.6% to 1,918 homes during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared with 1,345 homes in last year’s fourth quarter. The number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended October 31, 2020, increased 44.9% to 2,143 homes from 1,479 homes during the same quarter a year ago.





For fiscal 2020, the number of consolidated contracts increased 30.2% to 6,953 homes compared with 5,340 homes in fiscal 2019. The number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the year ended October 31, 2020, increased 28.7% to 7,692 homes from 5,976 homes a year ago.





As of the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 135 communities, compared with 162 communities at October 31, 2019. Consolidated community count was 116 as of October 31, 2020, compared with 141 communities at the end of the previous year’s fourth quarter. The decline was primarily a result of selling out of communities at a faster than anticipated pace, 15 delayed community openings and contributing four consolidated communities to unconsolidated joint ventures earlier this year.





For November 2020, consolidated contracts per community increased 48.3% to 4.3 compared with 2.9 for the same month one year ago. During November 2020, the number of consolidated contracts increased 22.0% to 493 homes from 404 homes in November 2019.





The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of October 31, 2020, increased 61.3% to $1.42 billion compared with $880.1 million as of October 31, 2019. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of October 31, 2020, increased 54.0% to $1.60 billion compared with $1.04 billion as of October 31, 2019.





Consolidated deliveries were 1,572 homes in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter compared with 1,709 homes in the previous year’s fourth quarter. For the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, were 1,735 homes compared with 1,941 homes during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.





For fiscal 2020, consolidated deliveries increased 15.0% to 5,686 homes compared with 4,946 homes in the previous year. For fiscal 2020, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 12.3% to 6,414 homes compared with 5,713 homes during fiscal 2019.





The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 18% for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared with 21% in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. The contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 17% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with 22% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.



(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF OCTOBER 31, 20 20 :

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, land and land development spending was $229.3 million, an increase compared with $162.8 million in last year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2020, land and land development spending was $624.2 million compared with $562.8 million one year ago.





Total liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $399.1 million, significantly above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.





In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, 2,400 lots were put under option or acquired in 28 consolidated communities.





As of October 31, 2020, consolidated lots controlled totaled 26,049, which, based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, equaled a 4.6 years’ supply.



COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“We are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Our total revenues, gross margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income exceeded the guidance that we gave on our third quarter conference call,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for new homes remains strong due to historically low interest rates, a limited supply of existing homes, favorable demographic trends and strong consumer demand. Starting in June, we pivoted to increasing home prices, consciously trading off a slightly lower sales pace for improved margins,” said Mr. Hovnanian.



“Looking back on the full year results, the $55 million of pretax income for fiscal 2020 was the highest level of full year profitability we achieved since fiscal 2006. Given our $1.4 billion consolidated contract backlog, more than 60% ahead of last year, we expect that fiscal 2021 will be a year when we can grow our revenues to between $2.5 and $2.7 billion, achieve more operating efficiencies and further improve our profitability,” stated Mr. Hovnanian. “We currently control all the lots needed to meet our growth expectations in fiscal 2021. Furthermore, we control almost 90% of the lots needed to meet our delivery objectives for fiscal 2022. After ending the year with $399 million of liquidity, significantly above our targeted range, our land acquisition teams remain busy securing additional land parcels to achieve our home delivery goals for fiscal 2022 and beyond,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Total liquidity is comprised of $262.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, $11.6 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2020.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2020 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $683,358 $713,590 $2,343,901 $2,016,916 Costs and expenses (1) 644,060 680,116 2,318,400 2,043,080 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt - (42,436 ) 13,337 (42,436 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,146 8,376 16,565 28,932 Income (loss) before income taxes 42,444 (586 ) 55,403 (39,668 ) Income tax provision 1,810 1,221 4,475 2,449 Net income (loss) $40,634 $(1,807 ) $50,928 $(42,117 ) Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) per common share $5.97 $(0.30 ) $7.48 $(7.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 6,221 5,982 6,189 5,968 Assuming dilution: Net income (loss) per common share $5.54 $(0.30 ) $7.03 $(7.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 6,699 5,982 6,584 5,968 (1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. (2) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2020 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt to income (loss) before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income (loss) before income taxes $42,444 $(586 ) $55,403 $(39,668 ) Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 2,611 2,687 8,813 6,288 Unconsolidated joint venture investment write-downs - - - 854 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - 42,436 (13,337 ) 42,436 Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (1) $45,055 $44,537 $50,879 $9,910 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income (loss) before income taxes.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2020 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $643,516 $692,146 $2,252,029 $1,949,682 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 513,416 561,284 1,837,332 1,596,237 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 130,100 130,862 414,697 353,445 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 15,707 27,556 74,174 70,520 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 114,393 103,306 340,523 282,925 Land charges 2,611 2,687 8,813 6,288 Homebuilding gross margin $111,782 $100,619 $331,710 $276,637 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 17.4 % 14.5 % 14.7 % 14.2 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 20.2 % 18.9 % 18.4 % 18.1 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 17.8 % 14.9 % 15.1 % 14.5 % Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $16,805 $1,161 $16,905 $9,211 Land and lot sales cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1) 10,993 1,150 11,154 8,540 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 5,812 11 5,751 671 Land and lot sales interest 84 - 156 205 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land charges $5,728 $11 $5,595 $466 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2020 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $40,634 $(1,807 ) $50,928 $(42,117 ) Income tax provision 1,810 1,221 4,475 2,449 Interest expense 40,648 50,299 178,131 160,781 EBIT (1) 83,092 49,713 233,534 121,113 Depreciation and amortization 1,407 1,230 5,304 4,172 EBITDA (2) 84,499 50,943 238,838 125,285 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 2,611 2,687 8,813 6,288 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - 42,436 (13,337 ) 42,436 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $87,110 $96,066 $234,314 $174,009 Interest incurred $41,660 $43,566 $176,457 $165,906 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 2.09 2.21 1.33 1.05 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2020 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $63,998 $77,997 $71,264 $68,117 Plus interest incurred 41,660 43,566 176,457 165,906 Less interest expensed 40,648 50,299 178,131 160,781 Less interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - - 4,580 1,978 Interest capitalized at end of period (2) $65,010 $71,264 $65,010 $71,264 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint ventures the Company entered into in December 2019 and June 2019 during the years ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

October 31, October 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $262,489 $130,976 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 14,731 20,905 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 921,594 993,647 Land and land options held for future development or sale 91,957 108,565 Consolidated inventory not owned 182,224 190,273 Total inventories 1,195,775 1,292,485 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 103,164 127,038 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 33,686 44,914 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,185 20,127 Prepaid expenses and other assets 58,705 45,704 Total homebuilding 1,686,735 1,682,149 Financial services 140,607 199,275 Total assets $1,827,342 $1,881,424 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $135,122 $203,585 Accounts payable and other liabilities 359,274 320,193 Customers’ deposits 48,286 35,872 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 131,204 141,033 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discount, premium and debt issuance costs) 1,431,110 1,479,990 Accrued interest 35,563 19,081 Total homebuilding 2,140,559 2,199,754 Financial services 119,045 169,145 Income taxes payable 3,832 2,301 Total liabilities 2,263,436 2,371,200 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at October 31, 2020 and 2019 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 5,990,310 shares at October 31, 2020 and 5,973,727 shares at October 31, 2019 60 60 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 649,886 shares at October 31, 2020 and 650,363 shares at October 31, 2019 7 7 Paid in capital - common stock 718,110 715,504 Accumulated deficit (1,175,045 ) (1,225,973 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2020 and 2019 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit (436,929 ) (490,463 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 835 687 Total equity deficit (436,094 ) (489,776 ) Total liabilities and equity $1,827,342 $1,881,424





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Year Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $643,516 $692,146 $2,252,029 $1,949,682 Land sales and other revenues 17,350 1,971 19,710 13,082 Total homebuilding 660,866 694,117 2,271,739 1,962,764 Financial services 22,492 19,473 72,162 54,152 Total revenues 683,358 713,590 2,343,901 2,016,916 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 524,409 562,434 1,848,486 1,604,777 Cost of sales interest 15,791 27,556 74,330 70,725 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 2,611 2,687 8,813 6,288 Total cost of sales 542,811 592,677 1,931,629 1,681,790 Selling, general and administrative 39,374 36,310 161,261 166,784 Total homebuilding expenses 582,185 628,987 2,092,890 1,848,574 Financial services 10,383 10,446 40,060 36,525 Corporate general and administrative 26,213 17,572 80,553 66,364 Other interest 24,857 22,743 103,801 90,056 Other operations 422 368 1,096 1,561 Total expenses 644,060 680,116 2,318,400 2,043,080 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt - (42,436 ) 13,337 (42,436 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,146 8,376 16,565 28,932 Income (loss) before income taxes 42,444 (586 ) 55,403 (39,668 ) State and federal income tax provision: State 1,810 1,221 4,475 2,449 Federal - - - - Total income taxes 1,810 1,221 4,475 2,449 Net income (loss) $40,634 $(1,807 ) $50,928 $(42,117 ) Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) per common share $5.97 $(0.30 ) $7.48 $(7.06 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,221 5,982 6,189 5,968 Assuming dilution: Net income (loss) per common share $5.54 $(0.30 ) $7.03 $(7.06 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,699 5,982 6,584 5,968

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 95 72 31.9% 78 112 (30.4)% 130 152 (14.5)% Dollars $63,326 $37,860 67.3% $42,218 $70,650 (40.2)% $82,111 $86,557 (5.1)% Avg. Price $666,589 $525,833 26.8% $541,256 $630,804 (14.2)% $631,623 $569,454 10.9% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 253 181 39.8% 219 240 (8.8)% 557 343 62.4% Dollars $135,364 $86,296 56.9% $114,221 $135,866 (15.9)% $291,115 $193,387 50.5% Avg. Price $535,036 $476,773 12.2% $521,557 $566,108 (7.9)% $522,648 $563,810 (7.3)% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 249 177 40.7% 187 232 (19.4)% 596 450 32.4% Dollars $79,999 $54,682 46.3% $59,498 $68,714 (13.4)% $169,517 $122,681 38.2% Avg. Price $321,281 $308,938 4.0% $318,171 $296,181 7.4% $284,424 $272,624 4.3% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 163 179 (8.9)% 169 193 (12.4)% 298 282 5.7% Dollars $74,765 $69,765 7.2% $73,741 $76,414 (3.5)% $146,971 $121,921 20.5% Avg. Price $458,681 $389,749 17.7% $436,337 $395,927 10.2% $493,191 $432,344 14.1% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 712 496 43.5% 584 621 (6.0)% 1,066 663 60.8% Dollars $245,813 $166,723 47.4% $194,505 $213,089 (8.7)% $360,225 $230,898 56.0% Avg. Price $345,243 $336,135 2.7% $333,057 $343,138 (2.9)% $337,922 $348,261 (3.0)% West (CA) Home 446 240 85.8% 335 311 7.7% 755 301 150.8% Dollars $229,656 $102,460 124.1% $159,332 $127,413 25.1% $369,887 $124,700 196.6% Avg. Price $514,924 $426,917 20.6% $475,618 $409,688 16.1% $489,917 $414,286 18.3% Consolidated Total Home 1,918 1,345 42.6% 1,572 1,709 (8.0)% 3,402 2,191 55.3% Dollars $828,923 $517,786 60.1% $643,515 $692,146 (7.0)% $1,419,826 $880,144 61.3% Avg. Price $432,181 $384,971 12.3% $409,361 $405,001 1.1% $417,350 $401,709 3.9% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 225 134 67.9% 163 232 (29.7)% 326 259 25.9% Dollars $135,906 $80,126 69.6% $102,043 $145,098 (29.7)% $184,524 $161,807 14.0% Avg. Price $604,027 $597,955 1.0% $626,031 $625,422 0.1% $566,025 $624,737 (9.4)% Grand Total Home 2,143 1,479 44.9% 1,735 1,941 (10.6)% 3,728 2,450 52.2% Dollars $964,829 $597,912 61.4% $745,558 $837,244 (11.0)% $1,604,350 $1,041,951 54.0% Avg. Price $450,224 $404,268 11.4% $429,716 $431,347 (0.4)% $430,351 $425,286 1.2% KSA JV Only Home 326 71 359.2% 0 0 0.0% 1,092 202 440.6% Dollars $51,110 $11,517 343.8% $0 $0 0.0% $171,673 $32,316 431.2% Avg. Price $156,779 $162,211 (3.3)% $0 $0 0.0% $157,209 $159,982 (1.7)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Year Ended Year Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 326 293 11.3% 348 192 81.3% 130 152 (14.5)% Dollars $171,181 $172,950 (1.0)% $175,627 $116,889 50.3% $82,111 $86,557 (5.1)% Avg. Price $525,095 $590,273 (11.0)% $504,675 $608,797 (17.1)% $631,623 $569,454 10.9% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 990 728 36.0% 755 652 15.8% 557 343 62.4% Dollars $510,229 $385,862 32.2% $402,647 $356,674 12.9% $291,115 $193,387 50.5% Avg. Price $515,383 $530,030 (2.8)% $533,307 $547,046 (2.5)% $522,648 $563,810 (7.3)% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 873 736 18.6% 727 680 6.9% 596 450 32.4% Dollars $272,170 $219,266 24.1% $225,334 $203,734 10.6% $169,517 $122,681 38.2% Avg. Price $311,764 $297,916 4.6% $309,950 $299,609 3.5% $284,424 $272,624 4.3% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 599 576 4.0% 548 545 0.6% 298 282 5.7% Dollars $270,277 $233,645 15.7% $232,333 $219,860 5.7% $146,971 $121,921 20.5% Avg. Price $451,214 $405,634 11.2% $423,965 $403,413 5.1% $493,191 $432,344 14.1% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 2,636 2,006 31.4% 2,233 1,866 19.7% 1,066 663 60.8% Dollars $872,630 $677,244 28.9% $743,301 $627,201 18.5% $360,225 $230,898 56.0% Avg. Price $331,043 $337,609 (1.9)% $332,871 $336,121 (1.0)% $337,922 $348,261 (3.0)% West (CA) Home 1,529 1,001 52.7% 1,075 1,011 6.3% 755 301 150.8% Dollars $717,973 $411,577 74.4% $472,786 $425,324 11.2% $369,887 $124,700 196.6% Avg. Price $469,570 $411,166 14.2% $439,801 $420,696 4.5% $489,917 $414,286 18.3% Consolidated Total Home 6,953 5,340 30.2% 5,686 4,946 15.0% 3,402 2,191 55.3% Dollars $2,814,460 $2,100,544 34.0% $2,252,028 $1,949,682 15.5% $1,419,826 $880,144 61.3% Avg. Price $404,784 $393,360 2.9% $396,065 $394,194 0.5% $417,350 $401,709 3.9% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 739 636 16.2% 728 767 (5.1)% 326 259 25.9% Dollars $432,570 $398,476 8.6% $432,602 $483,697 (10.6)% $184,524 $161,807 14.0% Avg. Price $585,345 $626,535 (6.6)% $594,234 $630,635 (5.8)% $566,025 $624,737 (9.4)% Grand Total Home 7,692 5,976 28.7% 6,414 5,713 12.3% 3,728 2,450 52.2% Dollars $3,247,030 $2,499,020 29.9% $2,684,630 $2,433,379 10.3% $1,604,350 $1,041,951 54.0% Avg. Price $422,131 $418,176 0.9% $418,558 $425,937 (1.7)% $430,351 $425,286 1.2% KSA JV Only Home 890 204 336.3% 0 7 (100.0)% 1,092 202 440.6% Dollars $139,356 $32,943 323.0% $0 $1,627 (100.0)% $171,673 $32,316 431.2% Avg. Price $156,580 $161,485 (3.0)% $0 $232,429 (100.0)% $157,210 $159,982 (1.7)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 16 47 (66.0)% 31 82 (62.2)% 18 76 (76.3)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $24,384 $33,054 (26.2)% $31,421 $62,284 (49.6)% $24,535 $63,680 (61.5)% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $1,524,000 $703,277 116.7% $1,013,581 $759,561 33.4% $1,363,056 $837,895 62.7% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 63 11 472.7% 21 26 (19.2)% 90 21 328.6% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $33,382 $5,862 469.5% $10,378 $15,816 (34.4)% $46,821 $11,121 321.0% Avg. Price $529,873 $532,909 (0.6)% $494,190 $608,308 (18.8)% $520,233 $529,571 (1.8)% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 2 4 (50.0)% 2 3 (33.3)% 0 3 (100.0)% (IL, OH) Dollars $950 $1,800 (47.2)% $950 $1,400 (32.1)% $0 $1,285 (100.0)% Avg. Price $475,000 $450,000 5.6% $475,000 $466,667 1.8% $0 $428,333 (100.0)% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 89 31 187.1% 69 60 15.0% 149 88 69.3% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $49,970 $16,611 200.8% $36,307 $33,080 9.8% $78,528 $47,678 64.7% Avg. Price $561,461 $535,839 4.8% $526,188 $551,333 (4.6)% $527,034 $541,795 (2.7)% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 30 30 0.0% 30 40 (25.0)% 46 45 2.2% (AZ, TX) Dollars $18,553 $18,347 1.1% $19,509 $24,793 (21.3)% $26,803 $28,318 (5.3)% Avg. Price $618,433 $611,567 1.1% $650,300 $619,825 4.9% $582,674 $629,289 (7.4)% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 25 11 127.3% 10 21 (52.4)% 23 26 (11.5)% (CA) Dollars $8,667 $4,452 94.7% $3,478 $7,725 (55.0)% $7,837 $9,725 (19.4)% Avg. Price $346,680 $404,727 (14.3)% $347,800 $367,857 (5.5)% $340,739 $374,038 (8.9)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 225 134 67.9% 163 232 (29.7)% 326 259 25.9% Dollars $135,906 $80,126 69.6% $102,043 $145,098 (29.7)% $184,524 $161,807 14.0% Avg. Price $604,027 $597,955 1.0% $626,031 $625,422 0.1% $566,025 $624,737 (9.4)% KSA JV Only Home 326 71 359.2% 0 0 0.0% 1,092 202 440.6% Dollars $51,110 $11,517 343.8% $0 $0 0.0% $171,673 $32,316 431.2% Avg. Price $156,779 $162,211 (3.3)% $0 $0 0.0% $157,210 $159,982 (1.7)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Year Ended Year Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 146 235 (37.9)% 204 273 (25.3)% 18 76 (76.3)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $128,526 $183,450 (29.9)% $167,671 $213,137 (21.3)% $24,535 $63,680 (61.5)% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $880,315 $780,638 12.8% $821,917 $780,722 5.3% $1,363,056 $837,895 62.7% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 133 37 259.5% 85 69 23.2% 90 21 328.6% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $68,605 $25,020 174.2% $42,759 $49,083 (12.9)% $46,821 $11,121 321.0% Avg. Price $515,827 $676,216 (23.7)% $503,047 $711,348 (29.3)% $520,233 $529,571 (1.8)% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 13 16 (18.8)% 16 22 (27.3)% 0 3 (100.0)% (IL, OH) Dollars $6,059 $8,272 (26.8)% $7,344 $13,063 (43.8)% $0 $1,285 (100.0)% Avg. Price $466,077 $517,000 (9.8)% $459,000 $593,773 (22.7)% $0 $428,333 (100.0)% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 274 153 79.1% 248 187 32.6% 149 88 69.3% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $140,517 $82,141 71.1% $122,562 $97,718 25.4% $78,528 $47,678 64.7% Avg. Price $512,836 $536,869 (4.5)% $494,202 $522,556 (5.4)% $527,034 $541,795 (2.7)% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 106 116 (8.6)% 105 138 (23.9)% 46 45 2.2% (AZ, TX) Dollars $65,700 $70,802 (7.2)% $67,215 $82,948 (19.0)% $26,803 $28,318 (5.3)% Avg. Price $619,811 $610,362 1.5% $640,143 $601,072 6.5% $582,674 $629,289 (7.4)% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 67 79 (15.2)% 70 78 (10.3)% 23 26 (11.5)% (CA) Dollars $23,163 $28,791 (19.5)% $25,051 $27,748 (9.7)% $7,837 $9,725 (19.4)% Avg. Price $345,716 $364,443 (5.1)% $357,871 $355,744 0.6% $340,739 $374,038 (8.9)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 739 636 16.2% 728 767 (5.1)% 326 259 25.9% Dollars $432,570 $398,476 8.6% $432,602 $483,697 (10.6)% $184,524 $161,807 14.0% Avg. Price $585,345 $626,535 (6.6)% $594,234 $630,635 (5.8)% $566,025 $624,737 (9.4)% KSA JV Only Home 890 204 336.3% 0 7 (100.0)% 1,092 202 440.6% Dollars $139,356 $32,943 323.0% $0 $1,627 (100.0)% $171,673 $32,316 431.2% Avg. Price $156,580 $161,485 (3.0)% $0 $232,429 (100.0)% $157,210 $159,982 (1.7)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.