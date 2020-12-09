Navisyo seeks funding on Wefunder platform to create online ecosystem which unites marinas, boat owners and travelers

The platform enlists marinas to connect boat owners and travelers for increased efficiency and peer-to-peer connectivity in the boating and travel industries

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ”The Airbnb of the Seas,” as its founders describe Navisyo , is being launched today on Wefunder, at https://wefunder.com/navisyo , to fund the development of the world’s first online platform - which will engage marinas to join a revenue-sharing booking model that will seamlessly connect boat hosts with their future boat guests.The marketplace will offer three different categories: “Floatel”, which is an overnight onboard accommodation, “Voyages,” in which guests can participate in pre-scheduled boat trips with their boat hosts and “Events,” where boat owners will be able to rent out spaces on their boats without having to actually move their boats.Navisyo says the company intends to resolve two inefficiencies within the boating world and the travel industry. “On the one hand, we want to invite marinas, all around the world, to be part of the sustainable revenue-sharing ecosystem that we are creating. On the other hand, we want to make it easier for boat owners to effectively open up spaces on their boats to new world travelers - by providing authentic boating experiences at an affordable price through flexible and effortless booking processes,” said Alexander Michaels, CEO and Founder of Navisyo.“Navisyo will ensure that all associated marina infrastructures and codes of conduct are respected,” Mr. Michaels said. Furthermore, Navisyo will have on-site professionals dedicated to helping each boat owner efficiently market their boats, thus showcasing their best possible offers on the Navisyo platform. “This is part of the human facet that we want to bring to the boating industry,” the company’s founder further stated.In addition, members who wish to become Navisyo Ambassadors will be given the necessary marketing power and tools to promote all online registered boat offers to other travelers - earning lifetime passive cash rewards for each booking made through their Ambassador’s link.Recreational boating is projected to grow from $26.7 billion in 2019 to $33.8 billion by 2027. Consequently, the company intends to positively disrupt this industry by creating a revenue-sharing booking platform, with minimal service fees (12-18%), which will showcase unmatched boating experiences via a unique go-to market - powered by a 1% lifetime commission on all bookings made by each referred traveler.“Last but not least, we are also fully committed to giving back a percentage of company profits to marine conservation,” Michaels commented.The Navisyo Wefunder Campaign , at https://wefunder.com/navisyo , is seeking to raise a minimum of $75,000. Early investors will receive Equity Safe at a 50% discount off a $5,000,000 valuation + Revenue Share, based on a 10% of the company gross revenues, until 200% of their investment is repaid.