INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES OPENS STATE OF THE ART LEARNING CENTER IN CONNECTICUT

/EIN News/ -- EAST HARTFORD, CT, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InBloom Autism Services announced today that they have officially opened a new, state-of-the-art Learning Center for young children in the greater Hartford area to receive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy as a form of prescribed treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Set in the heart of Hartford County, the new East Hartford Learning Center is the organization’s first in Connecticut and is located at 144 Main Street. The new Learning Center has roughly 6,000 square feet of space and a variety of different learning environments ranging from smaller therapy rooms for a more direct 1-to-1 experience, a large play room for naturalistic environment training/play-based learning, and a classroom for children who are getting ready to transition into a traditional classroom environment.

ABA therapy is a scientifically-validated form of treatment frequently prescribed to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and is the primary form of care provided at InBloom Autism Services. InBloom’s Clinical Integrity Officer, Abigail Dunn, who has over 12-years of clinical leadership experience in ABA in the state of Connecticut will oversee the clinical operations at the Learning Center in coordination with Director of Operations, Mina Anglo. InBloom has been providing in-home and in-school ABA therapy services to families in Connecticut since September of 2019, and credit a growing demand for safe, center-based services throughout the state for the investment in a new Learning Center.

“I am excited to have the center as an alternative option for kiddos to come and learn through play in addition to in-home and school. Sometimes kiddos need an extra year or so to dedicate to learning and to acquire the prerequisite skills to be successful in a school environment and a center provides that. Kiddos will also have access to a large variety of toys, books, and sensory materials that may be absent from their home environment,” said Dunn. “The center environment provides a controlled, consistent, and fun environment to support each kiddos individualized goals and program. With the consistency and environmental control within a center we are able to capitalize and contrive several learning opportunities for skills or behaviors that may be more difficult to control in a home and once obtained staff can then work on generalizing to the home and caregivers when the learner is ready.”

With the impact that COVID has had on the lives and schedules of children throughout the state, InBloom has made adjustments to their health and safety protocols to make sure therapy services can stay available and consistent to those in need of a center-based approach.

“This is our first Learning Center in Connecticut, and we’ve already started the process of opening a second location in Hamden in early 2021 because families are looking for a safe and consistent solution for ABA therapy services,” said Anglo. “Abby and I have over 15 years of clinical experience between the two of us working directly with kiddos on the autism spectrum. As we work together to bring solutions to those families looking for safe and consistent care, that experience helps to drive our clinical integrity and quality services from our hiring process, training, and beyond. We’re so excited to be able to continue to support families throughout Connecticut…and now with the ability to also offer best in class center-based services moving forward.”

InBloom is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers, as well as state-funded resources in Connecticut. Caregivers can call 888-754-0398 to connect with InBloom’s Care Team, or visit inbloomautism.com to inquire more today.

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom Autism Services provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder throughout Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. InBloom’s mission is to consistently achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients by focusing on clinical quality and innovation, hiring the best behavioral professionals, and investing in clinical support and professional development. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

Will Posthumus InBloom Autism Services 313-770-6372 will@inbloomautism.com