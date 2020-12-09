Executive Search Firm ZRG Expands Into UAE with Addition of Managing Director Tim Rotherham, Opens Dubai Office

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global executive search firm, today announced that it has hired Tim Rotherham as Managing Director and member of the firm’s Financial Services and Private Equity Practice. Rotherham is based in ZRG’s new Dubai office.



Rotherham’s 15-year career in executive search includes an impressive tenure managing the Talent Acquisition function of a sovereign wealth fund, global institutional investor, and Big Four Professional Services firm. He has experience recruiting for Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Hedge Funds and has led cross-border search engagements in all major financial services markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. He is now bringing this experience to the Middle East markets, focusing on GCC countries (consisting of all Arab states of the Persian Gulf except Iraq), North Africa, and parts of the Mediterranean region of Western Asia.

Before joining ZRG, Rotherham was a member of both the Middle East HR Leadership team and “People Committee” for PwC, serving officially as a Director. In this role, he led a team of more than 40 members across the Middle East and spearheaded a pipeline project identifying new partner talent in the areas of Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Forensics, Defense, Healthcare, and Education.

The MENA (Middle East/North Africa) region represents a natural next step for ZRG. The Digital Transformation of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continues, and ZRG’s Global Professional & Technology Services Practice is well-positioned to serve this burgeoning industry.

In addition, institutional and family office investors continue to look globally for investment opportunities. The increasing liberalization of the UAE is creating a strong and stable base for inward capital investment into the MENA region, and ZRG anticipates that the UAE will grow as the global hub for frontier market private equity and venture capital investment.

“ZRG is now poised to support clients within the UAE through our Global Financial Services and Private Equity Practice,” said ZRG’s CEO, Larry Hartmann. “Additionally, ZRG will offer MENA clients the considerable practice expertise already available in the U.S. and Europe through the Consumer, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Technology practices.”

“Across his career, Tim has not only conducted successful recruitment projects – he has built and inspired tremendous recruiting teams as well,” Hartmann added. “As we expand into the Middle East, he is the right person to lead our impact in this area. We look forward to his achievements and the expertise he is able to share with the ZRG team at large.”

“As I join ZRG’s highly collaborative team, I’m excited to meet and work closely with my colleagues in other countries and markets,” Rotherham said. “I have enjoyed hiring and investing in the talent of the future, particularly talented Emirati nationals who are the future of this country, and I’m glad ZRG has chosen the Middle East for the next expansion of their global footprint.”

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about identifying top talent, and for over 20 years, clients have trusted us to recruit top talent around the world. Today, ZRG has been recognized as the fastest-growing global firm in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East/North Africa region.

ZRG matches clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and an ability to identify quality candidates. Businesses often falter under sub-par leadership, but with each placement, ZRG promises to identify and hire executives fit to meet their clients’ unique needs. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with an industry-leading advantage.