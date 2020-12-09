SEngine Precision Medicine Presents Data Summarizing Predictive Value of PARIS® Test in Breast Cancer Patients at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine , a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived tumor organoids, today presented data from a study summarizing the predictive value of the PARIS® Test in breast cancer tumors as a poster session (PS04/01) at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, taking place virtually from December 8-11, 2020.



This study highlighted the utility of the PARIS® Test, a CLIA certified functional drug sensitivity assay, to support clinical decision making in heterogeneous disease such as breast cancer. Authors found that the PARIS® Test:

Showed a high success rate (70.5%) in delivering a report ranking targeted, endocrine and chemotherapy agents in a clinically relevant timeframe for a cohort of metastatic, heavily pre-treated breast cancer patients.

Showed high genomic concordance between known actionable biomarkers, such as PIK3CA and FGFR1/FGFR2, and PARIS® Test organoid drug sensitivity.

Identified candidate therapies in most patients lacking known druggable biomarkers.

Guided oncologist treatment decisions in 50% of post-assay interventions.

“At SEngine, our main commitment is to improve outcomes for people with cancer,” stated Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of SEngine Precision Medicine and lead author. “This commitment is exemplified by this exciting data utilizing our PARIS® Test across the breast cancer spectrum that showed a very strong predictive value between PARIS® Test drug responses and clinical benefit. The actionable report generated by the PARIS® Test influenced physicians and guided treatment decisions in 50% of cases.”

VK Gadi, MD, PhD, co-founder and Medical Advisor of SEngine Precision Medicine, added, “Management of advanced breast cancer has moved steadily away from rigid, canonical and stepwise care towards context-specific and personalized strategies that integrate clinical, pathologic, and genomic data. PARIS® adds the next dimension with functional responses to drugs and combinations to make the very best and most precise therapeutic choices for our patients.”

Carla Grandori, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of SEngine Precision Medicine, noted, “Functional testing is a new tool enabling oncologists to select treatments for patients where both the standard of care and current precision medicine approaches, such as DNA sequencing, fail. Oncologists at leading cancer centers across the United States and around the globe are adopting the functional PARIS® Test to bring personalized and precise treatments to patients with the greatest unmet medical need across all solid tumor types."

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Clinical and genomic correlation of a CLIA certified organoid based functional test in breast cancer patients

Lead Author: Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD

Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD

Poster Session: Poster Session 4: Response Prediction Biomarkers I (PS04/01)

Poster Session Date: December 9, 2020 at 8:00 am CT

About the PARIS® Test

The PARIS® Test is based on the capability to propagate patient-specific cancer cells as organoids outside the body and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Organoids are cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body, which maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as many metastatic and recurrent cancers, the PARIS® Test provides crucial information to treating physicians to match the right drug to the right patient.

About SEngine Precision Medicine

SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived organoids grown ex-vivo utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with organoids, robotics, and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates predictive drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies leveraging its precision oncology platform.

