Pure Harvest Corporate Group Names Donnie Emmi as CEO of Test Kitchen

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce it has named veteran cannabis lawyer Donnie Emmi as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Test Kitchen, Inc. Mr. Emmi will also join the Company’s Board of Directors.

Test Kitchen is Pure Harvest’s living laboratory for human potential, where innovation and product development combine to create an elegant suite of plant-based medicine and nutraceutical product offerings. The newly formed Colorado-based company, specializing in pharmacognosy research, has begun developing and formulating new products using cutting edge, patent-pending technology and proprietary delivery systems. Test Kitchen was founded on the belief in the power of full engagement of products to be combined with mind-body practices to unlock human potential and create predictable experiences.

Emmi brings a stellar Wall Street investment banking background and more than 17 years of legal experience to Pure Harvest and Test Kitchen. Emmi’s law practice was acquired in 2019 by Hoban Law Group, one of the preeminent cannabis law firms in the nation. Emmi currently advises major cannabis brands, private investors, celebrity brands, and publicly traded companies. He also serves as a board member for large cannabis businesses and acts as a strategic business advisor to many companies - extending well beyond the provision of traditional legal services.

Since 2015, Emmi has represented the nation’s largest cannabis banking financial institution, both as a legal and strategic business advisor. Donnie is a recognized expert in banking for the cannabis industry and authored the legal chapter in the foremost authority on cannabis banking, “Navigating Safe Harbor: Cannabis Banking in a Time of Uncertainty.” Donnie was instrumental in building the nation’s first cannabis transaction escrow company and has been a strategic and legal advisor on more than $100 million in cannabis transactions and merger and acquisition activity. Emmi currently serves as the Chair of the National Cannabis Industry Association’s (NCIA) Banking and Financial Services Committee which assists NCIA members to develop an understanding of financial institutions and federal banking laws.

“It’s been an incredibly good month for Pure Harvest. It’s not often you add a tremendously talented marketer and deal-maker like David Chessler to your team and then have the opportunity to install one of the preeminent legal minds and his wealth of experience and relationships in your company,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “For us, Donnie is the ideal person to manage Test Kitchen and to steward the roll-out of the game-changing line of new products in development.”

“Pure Harvest has evolved from a nascent cannabis company to an outstanding emerging forward-thinking brand with what I believe is a truly market disruptive intellectual property portfolio,” stated Emmi. “The next period for Test Kitchen and Pure Harvest is evolving to be transcendent, not just for the Company, but perhaps for the cannabis industry in general. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

About Test Kitchen

Test Kitchen is a living laboratory for human potential - an experiment and experience for creating and sustaining the highest expression of life; the best version of ourselves. Test Kitchen’s mission is to curate empirical physiology (the way in which our body functions) and cultivate predictable pharmacognosy (plant-based medicine) to orchestrate the optimization of mind-body-performance. To put it simply, the goal of Test Kitchen is use its proprietary plant-based lifestyle formulas to help you gain an unfair advantage over your former self.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp-CBD and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

