Cybersecurity Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Industry Expert Ferdinand Hamada Joins MorganFranklin Consulting

Addition of experienced industry veteran continues to strengthen cybersecurity practice

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has added Ferdinand Hamada as a managing director to its cybersecurity practice.

Hamada, an experienced cybersecurity leader with deep healthcare, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industry expertise joins as the firm continues to expand its cybersecurity practice.

MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice offers consulting and managed services across healthcare sectors, including pharmaceuticals, HIT (health information technology), medical devices and more. MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice delivers a wide range of services, including merger and acquisition diligence, identity and access management (IAM), incident response and risk intelligence, managed security, and application security.

“Ferdinand is an enthusiastic and seasoned cybersecurity leader with a proven track record of success,” said Keith Hollender, a managing director in MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice. “His experience building relationships, serving clients, and being a CISO is a great asset to our clients and organization. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Ferdinand to the team, and look forward to continued growth in the space, spearheaded by his leadership.”

Hamada brings more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and technology transformation within the life sciences space. Prior to joining MorganFranklin, he served as vice president of information technology and chief information security officer (CISO) at Catalent Pharma Solutions. Hamada also served for more than 10 years at KPMG Consulting, focusing on IT advisory for several of the nation’s top pharmaceutical clients. He began his career in various IT positions at Cardinal Health and Merck.

“I am thrilled to join MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice and excited to lead the cyber team’s deepening focus on the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences industry,” Hamada said. “I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to serve our clients, especially amidst the challenges in today’s security landscape and the heightened risks that many companies within the industry are facing.”

MorganFranklin Consulting is the global consulting platform for Vaco, a talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe. MorganFranklin, based in the Washington, D.C. area, has regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Vaco acquired MorganFranklin in 2019, creating a combined professional services innovator capable of delivering executive placement, methodology-driven consulting, critical project resources, comprehensive strategic staffing and permanent placement solutions. The partnership advances a true end-to-end business solution that stretches across all industries and offers critical complementary services capable of immediately adding value to Vaco and MorganFranklin clients.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, health care IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 9,800 employees and $700 million in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’2018 & 2019 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

