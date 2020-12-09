atSpoke Selected by PagerDuty as Its Modern Workplace Operations Platform to Deliver Superior Employee Support

PagerDuty replaces legacy ticketing system with atSpoke, gaining one solution for IT and HR, end-to-end automation, and convenient employee support where they already work

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atSpoke , the modern workplace operations platform, announced PagerDuty has selected atSpoke to give one centralized solution to every internal support team and to allow employees to effortlessly make requests where they already work. atSpoke also now integrates with PagerDuty, enabling responders to trigger actions in PagerDuty from within Slack and atSpoke tickets, creating connected and faster workflows.



PagerDuty , a leader in digital operations management, wanted to streamline workflows to better support their fully remote workforce and needed a solution that let employees use Slack without having to switch to a different tool just to make a request. The IT team also wanted to leverage automation to eliminate manual tasks, reduce the typical back-and-forth to gather necessary information, and extend high-quality employee support more efficiently.

Why atSpoke?

After evaluating several solutions, PagerDuty selected atSpoke because it works for more than just the IT team, serving any function across HR, facilities, sales, and marketing operations. atSpoke also seamlessly connects the company’s existing ecosystem, eliminating time wasted toggling between tools. Employees can now conveniently make all their requests via Slack, and with AI weaved end-to-end, atSpoke automates repetitive questions and manual workflows to boost productivity.

“Our biggest challenge prior to atSpoke was how weighed down our teams felt from using a traditional ticketing system, as it didn’t seamlessly integrate into their existing workflow,” said Chad Kalmes, Vice President of Technology and Risk at PagerDuty. “We looked at several options to remedy this, including AI chat bots, but this approach really limited our employee support only to the IT team. We quickly realized atSpoke was the only modern help desk solution that could work across several teams while also automating simple tasks. While we’ve only just started using atSpoke, the IT and HR teams are already seeing an invaluable return on investment, and we’re looking forward to expanding across operations even further.”

atSpoke Now Integrates with PagerDuty

Today, atSpoke also announced its integration with PagerDuty, bridging the gap between disparate tools and centralizing data to break down information silos. IT teams can now seamlessly move a ticket between atSpoke and PagerDuty, without losing any context. This gives cross-functional teams visibility into a previously-opaque process, so they can see all requests and incidents — whether submitted via atSpoke or PagerDuty — and escalate incidents to the right on-call swiftly and automatically.

