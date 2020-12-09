Service Providers Choose Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to Deliver Innovative Value-Add Offerings for Customers

Fortinet’s Extensive List of Global Organizations Using Secure SD-WAN Expands to include Fireminds, Netpluz, NG-BLU Networks, MTN Business Kenya, TPx and Vox Telecom

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Organizations are increasingly seeking technology that converges network infrastructure with security to simplify operations and break down siloes. This convergence, Security-Driven Networking, is the vision Fortinet was founded on 20 years ago and is showcased in our industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution. Fortinet’s unique approach to SD-WAN enables service providers to be flexible and agile to quickly deliver differentiated value-added services that effectively address customer challenges while significantly reducing costs.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced new service providers from around the globe have selected Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to deliver new value-added services. These six organizations, including Fireminds, Netpluz, NG-BLU Networks, MTN Business Kenya, TPx and Vox Telecom, join a large number of existing SPs and MSSPs that are expanding their customer offerings powered by Secure SD-WAN.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN: A Leading Solution for Service Providers

As organizations build more robust WAN infrastructures, managing and troubleshooting complex network issues require a significant amount of time and is usually very costly. Service providers are helping customers overcome these challenges by building new services that leverage Fortinet’s unified Secure SD-WAN solution. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN converges advanced networking and security to reduce point products and complexity at the WAN edge, providing the industry’s best total cost of ownership. Service providers are selecting Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the foundation of their offerings for the following reasons:

Most Comprehensive SD-WAN Solution: Fortinet Secure SD-WAN offers an all-in-one solution, combining advanced routing, integrated next-generation firewall (NGFW), self-healing SD-WAN capabilities and intuitive orchestration. SPs using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN are helping their customers achieve the best possible user experience while making it significantly easier for teams to manage deployments and reduce operational costs.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN offers an all-in-one solution, combining advanced routing, integrated next-generation firewall (NGFW), self-healing SD-WAN capabilities and intuitive orchestration. SPs using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN are helping their customers achieve the best possible user experience while making it significantly easier for teams to manage deployments and reduce operational costs. Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader: Fortinet is a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls reports. Fortinet is evaluated based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute both for the same FortiGate platform.

Fortinet is a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls reports. Fortinet is evaluated based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute both for the same FortiGate platform. Enable Differentiated Services for WAN Edge Transformation Across all Edges: With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s extensive solution available via appliance, VM and for all major public cloud providers, SPs are able to offer SD-WAN services that can be deployed anywhere across the home, branch, campus or multiple clouds. With Fortinet’s integrated solution, SPs can go beyond simply delivering connectivity services thereby expanding their offerings to include hybrid WAN and SD-Branch access services, as well as ensure cloud edge access for multi-cloud environments and the cloud on-ramp. As a result, SPs who choose Fortinet are able to help their customers address the broadest set of deployments while achieving reliable and secure access anytime and anywhere.



Service Providers Expand Offerings Powered by Fortinet

Here’s what SPs from around the world have to say about Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s impact on their business growth and expansion.

“As a cloud and managed service provider, Fireminds is constantly looking to improve our customers’ and partners’ network resilience and security. The integration of security and SD-WAN that Fortinet has enabled has been a key driver in our ability to serve our customers across the Caribbean and the USA. Incorporating Fortinet into both our regional network and our customer product catalogue has been key to delivering a high-quality user experience, resulting in increased business productivity, agility and reduced costs for our customers and partners.”

– Conor McGowan, Sales Vice President at Fireminds

“As a Fortinet-powered managed security service provider, MTN Business Kenya is delivering security and SD-WAN solutions that give our customers an agile network and the ability to securely incorporate the latest digital innovations. Most of our corporate clients operate in a fast-paced environment that constantly faces attempts of cyber-attacks. In addition, most clients are challenged by heavy CAPEX on security appliances and high costs of maintaining highly-skilled cybersecurity professionals. To help organizations address such challenges, MTN Business Kenya partnered with Fortinet to deliver security as a service. As a result, we have seen tremendous growth in service uptake and peace of mind for our customers. Our clients value the advanced security protection, pay-as-you-go model and faster deployments that Fortinet enables us to provide.”

- Tseleng Thathane- Ag., Managing Director at MTN Business Kenya

“With the evolving technology landscape and pressure on delivering guaranteed user experience, organizations realize that the need to prioritize security and network performance to deliver high availability for business applications is critical. The need for high availability and the arduous demand on traditional WAN infrastructure has become harder to manage and scale, commercially and securely. Leveraging the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN technology differentiates our managed connectivity service offerings to our customers and enables them to connect with confidence. With advance security, flexibility and lower TCO, we noticed instant resource savings based on simpler administration tasks and better workload performance and security.”

- Lau Leng Fong, Chief Executive Officer at Netpluz Asia

“Fortinet’s product portfolio has always been key to our Cloud security solutions. We’ve expanded our partnership by creating a complete SD-WAN portfolio powered by Fortinet. We’ve been able to improve the internet performance and connectivity availability for our customers, while also realizing a substantial decrease of TCO. Our SD-WAN portfolio has been developed for both multi-site and single-site customers. Fortinet empowers us to effectively address the entire business-to-business market, leading to an enormous potential for our ICT partners.”

-Jacco Kouwenberg, CCO at NG-BLU Networks

"By combining market-leading security with SD-WAN, VPN, dynamic routing and comprehensive reporting in a single solution, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is key to enabling TPx to bring enterprise-grade networking and cybersecurity services to our small and medium business (SMB) customers at a price they can afford. Our network and security professionals deploy, manage and monitor the TPx Secure SD-WAN service, which gives customers visibility and control of their network, helps them meet compliance requirements, reduce exposure to cyberattacks and minimize downtime."

- Jared Martin, Vice President of MSx Managed Services at TPx

“We are thrilled to continue extending our Platinum partner status with Fortinet, being a worldwide leader in security and SD-WAN. Fortinet is an ideal partner that aligns with the Vox business strategy and culture. Vox has an established customer base with Fortinet and this strategic partnership will allow us to add continuous value to our customers, ensuring that security remains a high priority across Vox SD-WAN services. More than ever, companies have a greater need for security, especially given the rise in web and security threats post-COVID.”

- Mike Kuczmierczyk, Senior Product Manager SD-WAN at Vox

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.