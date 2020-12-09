Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How Lil Truth Continues To Find Success Amidst a Global Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As most individuals face challenging times due to the coronavirus, Lil Truth has proven otherwise. The young pop artist from Toronto, is making the most of it.

With over half a million streams on Spotify since the midpoint of 2020, Truth’s growth has been impressive given that he’s an independent artist and entrepreneur. Engaging with fans daily and expanding his network organically has been his go to move. His song “You Will” amassed 400k streams since it’s debut back in March and is continuously growing. “The Summer”, his second single this year, released on November 20th and the title explains it all. A summer-love vibe that makes you forget we’re approaching the winter.

Lil Truth has a very promising future in the music industry as one of the fastest rising pop stars out of Toronto.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_liltruth/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LilTruthMusic 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_liltruth 


Media Details
Company: Lil Truth, Entrepreneur
Email: info@liltruth.com
Website: http://liltruth.com/ 

Lil Truth Also known as Brandon Hack

Lil Truth

