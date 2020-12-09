Conversion Labs Approved for Nasdaq Capital Market Listing; Trading to Commence Tomorrow, December 10, 2020, Under the Symbol, CVLB

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has received approval to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market®. The company’s common stock will commence trading on the exchange at the opening of the market tomorrow, December 10, 2020, under the same symbol, CVLB.



“As the leading securities exchange for emerging growth stocks, we anticipate a Nasdaq listing will elevate our corporate profile and increase awareness of our growth story across the financial community,” stated Conversion Labs CEO, Justin Schreiber. “We expect this to support greater liquidity, broaden our shareholder base of retail and institutional investors, and attract analyst coverage.”

The Nasdaq listing represents another major milestone for Conversion Labs, which has grown from essentially zero revenue in 2016 to an annualized revenue run-rate of nearly $50 million, with gross margins exceeding 75%.

In addition to Conversion Labs’ rapid topline growth, its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from subscriptions to products and services has reached $22.1 million, up 514% over last year. This growing level of customer retention demonstrates a high level of customer satisfaction and increasing leverage in the company’s business model.

“We expect sales to continue to accelerate into the new year as we launch additional telemedicine offerings, such as Nava MD™, our recently announced first teledermatology and over-the-counter skincare brand with patented and clinically proven formulations,” continued Schreiber. “The launch of Nava MD will be supported by the upcoming roll out of our new telemedicine platform, Veritas MD™.”

Conversion Labs’ new head of corporate development, Corey Deutsch, who is also the founder of Paradigm Opportunities, a hedge fund that served as one of the lead participants in the company’s recently oversubscribed $16 million private placement, commented: “As a hands-on investor I try to find opportunities where I believe I can make a strong contribution. I’m excited to join Conversion Labs at this pivotal stage in its development. The team has done a tremendous job building the company into a leading player in the direct-to-consumer telemedicine space.”

“We expect the enhanced exposure created by this Nasdaq listing to help attract valuable institutional investors,” added Deutsch. “Moreover, the listing affirms the company’s promising future ahead, as we capitalize on the major paradigm shift in the healthcare sector created by the increasing adoption of telehealth.”

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. is a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company’s brands combine virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S. To learn more, visit Conversionlabs.com.

Annual Recurring Revenue

Conversion Labs calculates annual recurring revenue (ARR) by multiplying by 12 the monthly sum of revenue attributed exclusively to automatic subscription sales from customers that are engaged in the company’s rebill structure for the brands of Shapiro MD, Rex MD and PDFSimpli. In the company’s calculation of ARR, it does not consider sales from customers that repurchase its products themselves in the company’s checkout pages, Amazon Marketplace or through assistance of the company’s customer service representatives, since those sales have a marginal advertising/marketing expense associated with the respective sale. The company also does not consider the revenue attributed to the initial purchase upon acquisition of the respective customer.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Conversion Labs, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

