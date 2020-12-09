C-Bond Systems Begins Joint Development Initiative with Swansea University to Enhance its Glass Strengthening Products

/EIN News/ -- C-Bond will work with chemistry and nanotechnology expert Professor Andrew R. Barron, the founder and director of the Energy Safety Research Institute (ESRI) at Swansea University in the UK



HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it is beginning a joint development initiative through a sponsorship agreement with ESRI to enhance C-Bond’s glass strengthening products.

Development will be conducted by C-Bond’s engineering team and Professor Andrew Barron, the founder and director of the Energy Safety Research Institute (ESRI) at Swansea University in the United Kingdom and the Sêr Cymru Chair of Low Carbon Energy and Environment. Prof. Barron is a world renowned chemistry and nanotechnology expert who joined C-Bond’s Science Advisory Board in 2019.

The sponsorship will provide the opportunity to work with the institute to improve properties of its glass strengthening products. This agreement allows the C-Bond engineering team access to a world-class research facility, providing capabilities and equipment to further its research efforts.

“It is integral for any technology company to continually explore ways to improve its products’ capabilities and competitive advantages,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Once again, our in-house engineering team will join forces with Prof. Barron, who we have worked with throughout our history, to enhance our patented glass strengthening products.”

Educated at Imperial College (London), Prof. Barron has held posts at the Rice University, University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard. He is the author of over 500 publications, 50 Patents, 8 books, and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Star of Asia International Award, Hümboldt Senior Scientist Research Award, and the first Welch Foundation Norman Hackerman Award.

Prof. Barron is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, and in 2009 was appointed as the Prince of Wales Visiting Innovator. In 2011 he won both the Houston Technology Center's Lifetime Achievement Award in Nanotechnology and the World Technology Award for Materials.

The Energy Safety Research Institute is positioned to discover and implement new technology for a sustainable, affordable, and secure energy future and is housed on Swansea University’s Bay Campus. For more information visit https://www.swansea.ac.uk.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that development will be conducted by C-Bond’s engineering team and Professor Andrew Barron; the likelihood that the sponsorship will provide the opportunity to work with the institute to improve properties of our glass strengthening products; the likelihood that this agreement allows the C-Bond engineering team access to a world-class research facility, providing capabilities and equipment to further our research efforts; the likelihood that our in-house engineering team will join forces with Prof. Barron to enhance our patented glass strengthening products; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

