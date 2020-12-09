Host Hotels & Resorts Named to CDP’s A List for Leading Effort Against Climate Change

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), has once again been recognized for its climate action. The Company achieved a place on the global environmental impact nonprofit CDP’s prestigious A List, which names the world’s most pioneering companies leading on environmental performance annually.



By being named to the Climate A List, Host has been distinguished for its actions to mitigate climate risks and manage its environmental impacts, based on the Company’s climate disclosure in 2020. Host is among the top 3% of high-performing companies that made the Climate A List out of more than 9,600 respondents. Through significant, demonstrated action on climate change, inclusion on this list means that Host is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide. Host has responded to CDP since 2011 and is receiving an “A” score for the sixth time.

“We are thrilled to be one of only 53 U.S. companies on this year’s A List,” said Mike Lentz, Executive Vice President, Development, Design & Construction and co-leader of Host’s Corporate Responsibility program. “This recognition reflects our focus on investing responsibly in solutions that mitigate climate change while enhancing the value of our portfolio. I am proud of the great teamwork and collaboration of our employees across the company who have contributed to reducing our environmental footprint and who will help us continue our sustainability leadership as we embark on a new year.”

To learn more about the Company’s commitment to Corporate Responsibility along with our strong results, performance and progress, view the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and the recently updated Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

CDP

CDP is a nonprofit that runs the global disclosure system for companies to manage their environmental impacts through measurement and disclosure of carbon and climate change risk. In 2020, CDP requested information on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities from the world’s largest companies on behalf of over 515 institutional investors with over $106 trillion in assets. Companies were assessed based on comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Visit the CDP website.

DJSI

As previously announced, Host was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)—which recognizes global sustainability leaders across all industries—for the second consecutive year. In addition, the Company was included in the DJSI North America for the fourth consecutive year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®*, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

