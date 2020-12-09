DNA Genetics Announces First Strategic Alliance Agreement in California With Natura Life + Science

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Natura Life + Science (“Natura”), a vertically integrated cultivator, producer, and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis in Sacramento, California.



The Agreement will grant Natura license to DNA Genetics, Crockett Family Farms and associated family of brands as well as access to their proprietary award-winning genetics, and standardized operating procedures for their cultivation at the Natura cultivation facility in Sacramento, California. Natura’s 290,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility allows for propagation, cultivation, product development, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, delivery, and more.

“By partnering with Natura Life + Science, we’re finding the right fit and the right home for our brands in California,” said Rezwan Khan, President of DNA Genetics. “Natura embodies everything we look for when exploring a potential licensing partnership: strong management team, commitment to quality, emphasis on integrity, passion for the cannabis plant, fully vertical top tier facility, and scale. They even have a shaman on staff to keep the energy right. Everyone at DNA is really looking forward to working with Natura in bringing it altogether for the people of California.”

Natura currently operates over 265,000 square feet of cannabis facility space and specializes in cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, wholesale packaging and distribution, a delivery-only dispensary, and branding and marketing services.

"At Natura we believe the best cannabis products are created from the best cannabis genetics. Don, Aaron and Crockett are true pioneers within the genetic space and it is our privilege to help them provide unparalleled, finished products to California’s cannabis community," says Sid Gupta, VP of Strategy at Natura. “Especially exciting to us will be our ability to offer state of the art technology for the cultivation of DNA genetics and the breeding of the next hottest flavors.”

Since its inception, the genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards, in all categories, at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world – making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times’ Top 10 Strain of the Year, which was inducted into the High Times Seedbank Hall of Fame in 2009, the High Times’ 100 Most Influential People in the Industry and the High Times’ Trail Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics, and medicine.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

About Natura Life + Science

Natura’s vertically integrated platform enables the company to bring cannabis products to the emerging California marketplace, while also creating trust in the industry through reliable service, supply-chain integrity and quality assurance. Natura is committed to delivering quality, consistent, trusted cannabis products to consumers on a global scale by commercializing the industry in the most responsible manner. Natura believes in supporting the community and its employees through a set of core values every employee embodies. For more information about Natura visit http://www.natura-lifescience.com/ .

