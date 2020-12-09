Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Presents at LD Micro Virtual Main Event 2020 Conference, Tuesday December 15th at 3:20pm ET

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics will present at the LD Micro Virtual Main Event 2020 Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 15th. BIO-key’s Chairman and CEO Mike DePasquale will give an introduction and address questions from an investor panel, beginning at 3:20pm ET and ending at 3:40pm ET.

The LD Micro Virtual Main Event conference takes place December 14th and 15th and will feature over 200 small / micro-cap companies.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, commented, “This year’s Main Event features a unique format that will make it the first virtual conference this year that is engaging instead of repetitive. There have been too many 20-minute PowerPoints, and investors have lost the desire to watch one more of the same thing. We intend to showcase great companies in a much more engaging format.” 

About LD Micro
LD Micro is a leading independent information resource and investment community event platform providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. The LD Micro Index (the LDMi), the first pure microcap index, was launched in 2015 to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the micro-cap sector. Please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Investor & Media Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

 


