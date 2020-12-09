Food Lion Unveils New, Improved Shopping Experience with $212.5 Million Investment in 112 Mid-Atlantic Stores

Retailer Creates More Than 2,300 New Jobs, Generates $360 Million in Economic Impact

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has invested $212.5 million to remodel 112 stores across Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, giving customers an expanded variety of new products and services and an easier shopping experience, all at the same everyday low prices.

The retailer has hired more than 2,300 associates to serve their neighbors, and according to an economic impact study done by Towson University’s Regional Economic Studies Institute (RESI), will generate $360 million in economic impact across the 112 Mid-Atlantic towns and cities these Food Lion stores serve. In addition to the added jobs and economic impact, Food Lion’s remodels are expected to boost state and local tax revenues by $40 million across the five states.



“Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do, and we’re excited to welcome customers to their fresh, new Food Lion," said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. "Neighbors, many who have shopped in their local Food Lion for decades, are now able to enjoy a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, associates and communities.

“From our expanded variety and product assortment, to a more efficient check-out experience, every change we’ve made will make it easier for our customers to find the quality products they have come to expect from Food Lion. When coupled with our everyday low prices and weekly sales and promotions, customers will see that we have made it easier for them to nourish their families with everything they need on a budget,” Ham added.

To help celebrate the completion of the remodels, each store will offer fun and exciting random giveaways through the next week, ranging from reusable shopping bags to gift cards.

Among the changes customers will see:

Expanded variety and assortment across all departments relevant to our customers in each store;

More local items in our “Local Goodness” section;

An expanded variety of craft beer and limited reserve wines;

More natural, organic and gluten-free items;

An abundant selection of fresh produce and meat backed by Food Lion's double-your-money-back guarantee and a larger selection of Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of affordable wholesome and organic products that your family can trust because they are made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors;

A greater selection of easy and affordable meals for families and a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line;

A more efficient checkout process, making it easier to get in, out, and on your way;

Fully-remodeled stores featuring new signage and groupings of like products, to make it easier to locate items faster;

Additional safety equipment and protocols to provide a safe and clean environment.



As part of this work, approximately 40 percent of these remodeled stores now offer Food Lion To Go, Food Lion’s grocery pickup service. With the click of a button, Food Lion To-Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items without having to ever enter a store. The convenient service allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day. Additionally, many of these stores offer home delivery to allow neighbors to have their Food Lion groceries delivered to their doorstep in as little as an hour. Customers can visit shop.foodlion.com or the Food Lion To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders.

Also, consistent with Food Lion's focus on fighting hunger in its local communities through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has made considerable donations to local Feeding America® member food bank partners in the region, including $100,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to sponsor Supporting Wellness At Pantries (SWAP) Initiative to educate food donors, food bank partner agencies, and clients on the importance of good nutrition, $75,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware to purchase a refrigerated truck and food to for mobile market distributions to meet increased needs and $60,000 to the Capital Area Food Bank to purchase food for mobile market distributions.

Additionally, Food Lion Feeds is donating $1,000 to every feeding agency that picks up food rescue product from each of these 112 stores, for an additional $112,000 in donations. This support is in addition to ongoing support these local organizations have received from Food Lion Feeds through other product, monetary, equipment and volunteer donations.

Food Lion now has remodeled more than 90 percent of its current store network of more than 1,000 stores across its 10-state operating area.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

