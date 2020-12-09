uBreakiFix Brings Industry-leading Smartphone Repair To College Point

Electronics Repair Business Expands New York Footprint, Keeps Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- COLLEGE POINT, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in College Point at 13207 14th Avenue. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“Technology repair is a necessity in today’s society,” said Manny Castineiras, co-owner of uBreakiFix College Point. “We are proud to provide quality and trustworthy repairs for the surrounding College Point community—especially now, when a broken phone or tablet can impact someone’s ability to work, participate in school, or maintain a connection to emergency services and loved ones.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 9 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Castineiras and his business partner, Harpreet Katari, plan to open another uBreakiFix store in Riverhead in the coming months with hopes to open more stores in the surrounding communities in the future.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is defined by serving people,” Castineiras said. “Whether a customer needs help fixing a cracked phone screen or computer for work or school, we’re here to provide that support with quality repairs and reliable customer service. In the spirit of customer convenience, our location is easy to find and within walking distance to many surrounding retail locations.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving College Point and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/collegepoint. uBreakiFix College Point is located at:

uBreakiFix

13207 14th Ave, Queens, NY 11356

(718) 662-8414

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.



For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e5085d6-e86d-44c6-8157-b10e39a0d7a7