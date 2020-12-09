uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Central Valley

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Stockton Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Stockton at 832 W. Benjamin Holt Drive. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“At uBreakiFix, we understand now more than ever that technology is no longer a luxury but indeed a necessity,” said Peter Madsen, co-owner of uBreakiFix Stockton. “Electronics are the bridge connecting us to family, work, school, emergency services and more during these uncertain times. We’re open and ready to help keep our community connected, with stringent measures in place to ensure the experience is as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix Stockton, Madsen and co-owners Kevin Encarnacion & Robert Miranda also plan to open two additional locations in Elk Grove and Arden-Arcade later this year.

“uBreakiFix Stockton hopes to become the trusted repair center for any personal electronic device in our community,” Madsen said. “Our services are more critical now than ever, so it’s important that our customers know their devices are in reliable hands at uBreakiFix.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Stockton and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/stockton . uBreakiFix Stockton is located at:

uBreakiFix

832 W Benjamin Holt Dr, Stockton, CA 95207

(209) 307-6610

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1be4de06-9841-4994-b749-3df3fe6ed8ca