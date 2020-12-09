Ahana Announces General Availability of Managed Service for Presto on AWS; Delivers Combined Solution with Intel to Drive Adoption of Open Data Lakes Analytics

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the self-service analytics company for Presto, announced today the General Availability of Ahana Cloud for Presto, the first cloud-native managed service focused on Presto on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Additionally, Ahana announced a go-to-market solution in collaboration with Intel via its participation in the Intel Disruptor Program to offer an Open Data Lake Analytics Accelerator Package for Ahana Cloud users that leverages Intel Optane on the cloud with AWS.



Ahana Cloud for Presto is the only easy-to-use, cloud-native managed service for Presto and is deployed within the user’s AWS account, giving customers complete control and visibility of clusters and their data. In addition to the platform’s use of Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (Amazon EKS) and a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) pricing model in AWS Marketplace, the new release includes enhanced manageability, security and integrations via AWS Marketplace.

Ahana Cloud for Presto includes:

Easy-to-use Ahana SaaS Console for creation, deployment and management of multiple Presto clusters within a user’s AWS account bringing the compute to user’s data

Support for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Relational Database (Amazon RDS) for MySQL, Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL and Amazon Elasticsearch

Click-button integration for user-managed Hive Metastores and Amazon Glue

Built-in hosted Hive Metastore that manages metadata for data stored in Amazon S3 data lakes

Pre-integrated and directly queryable Presto query log and integrations with Amazon CloudWatch

Cloud-native, highly scalable and available containerized environment deployed on Amazon EKS

“With Ahana Cloud being generally available, the power of Presto is now accessible to any data team of any size and skill level. By abstracting away the complexities of deployment, configuration and management, platform teams can now deploy ‘self-service’ Presto for open data lake analytics as well as analytics on a range of other data sources,” said Dipti Borkar, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Ahana. “Users are looking for analytics without being locked-in to proprietary data warehouses. This offering brings a SaaS open source analytics option to users with Presto at its core, using open formats and open interfaces.”

“As Ahana Cloud users, we saw from day one the value the platform brings to our engineering team,” said Kian Sheik, Data Engineer, ReferralExchange. “Within about an hour we were up and running Presto queries on our data, without having to worry about Presto under the covers. With out-of-the-box integrations with a Hive data catalog and no configurations needed, Ahana Cloud takes care of the intricacies of the system, allowing our team to focus on deriving actionable insights on our data.”

Ahana also announced its participation in the Intel Disruptor Program to drive the adoption of Open Data Lake Analytics. Together, Ahana and Intel will offer an Open Data Lake Analytics Accelerator Package, available for Ahana Cloud users that leverage Intel Optane on AWS. It includes special incentives and PAYGO pricing. An Open Data Lake Analytics approach is a technology stack that includes open source, open formats, open interfaces, and open cloud, a preferred approach for companies that want to avoid proprietary formats and technology lock-in that come with traditional data warehouses. The offering is aimed at improving joint customers’ experience of running Presto in the cloud to help power the next generation of analytics use cases.

“We look forward to working with Ahana and helping bring this compelling open data lake analytic solution to market,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO of enterprise analytics & AI within Intel’s data platform group. “As more companies require data to be queried across many different data sources like Amazon S3, Amazon Redshift and Amazon RDS, Presto will become even more mission critical. Intel Optane coupled with the Ahana Cloud platform provides superior analytical performance and ease of use for Presto, enabling data-driven companies to query data in place for open data lake analytics.”

Availability and Pricing

Ahana Cloud for Presto is available in AWS Marketplace, with support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to be added in the future. Ahana Cloud for Presto is elastically priced based on usage, with PAYGO and annual options via AWS Marketplace, starting from $0.25 per Ahana cloud credit.

The Ahana/Intel Open Data Lakes Accelerator Package is available today via an AWS Marketplace Private Offer.

About Ahana

Ahana, the self-service analytics company for Presto, is the only company with a cloud-native managed service for Presto for Amazon Web Services that simplifies the deployment, management and integration of Presto and enables cloud and data platform teams to provide self-service, SQL analytics for their organization’s analysts and scientists. As the Presto market continues to grow exponentially, Ahana's mission is to simplify interactive analytics as well as foster growth and evangelize the PrestoDB community. Ahana is a premier member of Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation and actively contributes to the open source PrestoDB project. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Lux Capital, and Leslie Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn, Twitter and PrestoDB Slack.

