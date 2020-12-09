Travel Truth & Other Confessions is a VIP Ticket to Exotic Locations and Travel Secrets
Travel Pro and Emmy-Award Winning Host Erik Hastings, aka “Erik the Travel Guy” Launches New Podcast to inspire safe and fun travel in 2021
This is the time for people to get inspired for travel in 2021. We want to answer the questions of how to travel, when to travel and how to get the most of every trip you take.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new travel podcast Travel Truth & Other Confessions is the only destination travel enthusiasts need to find exotic locations, travel secrets, and help with the planning and enjoyment of their next getaway.
— Erik Hastings
Since March, the travel industry and travelers have faced challenging times. Destinations have worked to make visitors and communities safe as people continued to desire the experiences, culture and culinary of special places. Changes in transportation, accessibility and capacities have made everyone
reexamine how they travel.
Travel Truth & Other Confessions will help travelers navigate these new paths. Each episode will include helpful tips, insightful discussions, and lively conversations with travel experts.
"This is the time for people to get inspired for travel in 2021. We want to answer the questions of how to travel, when to travel and how to get the most of every trip you take," said Hastings. "There are so many amazing places domestically and internationally. We want to help people feel good about travel
again.”
Each episode of Travel Truth & Other Confessions will answer three travel-related questions that will help the travel-goer on their next vacation.
Episode 1 will answer the following questions:
• Is it safe to travel for the holidays?
• How do I give travel as a gift?
• What is the vacation ecosystem?
Upcoming episodes will look at getting the best value for your vacation, 2021 travel and planning for travel during COVID-19.
The first episode of Travel Truth & Other Confessions is now available on all podcast platforms. Episodes are also available directly from https://www.traveltruthandotherconfessions.com.
