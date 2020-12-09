CMR Surgical- Strong Commercial Progress in India and the Middle East

/EIN News/ -- Strong Commercial Progress in India and the Middle East

·Versius has been adopted by a number of new hospitals, making the system available to patients in different regions of India

·Partnerships agreed and systems delivered in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates as CMR expands into the Middle East

CAMBRIDGE, UK – 9 DECEMBER 2020. 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR), the company behind the next-generation surgical robotic system Versius®, today provides an update on progress in India and the Middle East as it continues to increase its commercial presence in these regions as part of its global expansion strategy.

Versius has been adopted by a number of new hospitals in India, as CMR sees increased momentum for Versius across the region. The latest hospitals to adopt the system include Swagat Hospital, in Guwahati, Lima Hospital in Chennai and SP Well Forte in Trivandrum.

In the Middle East region, CMR recently secured a partnership with ATG Group in Egypt, in addition to an existing partnership with Gulf Drug in the United Arab Emirates to bring Versius to the region. These partnerships will see Versius rolled out to hospitals in the Middle East this year.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical commented: “Asia and the Middle East are markets with a significant untapped potential for surgical robotics and we are delighted to now have Versius adopted by a good number of hospitals across the region. We continue to see very strong global demand for the system across the world and look forward to our further expansion plans in 2021 as we bring minimal access surgery to people around the world.”

Professor Dr Subhash Khanna, Chief Medical Director and Head of Department of Minimal Access, G.I and Robotic Surgery from Swagat Super Specialty Surgical Institute commented: “I have always been a strong proponent of using minimal access surgery for advanced surgical work and I am proud that our centre has become one of the leading surgical robotic centres in the country by adopting Versius as a new technology. With the Versius robot coming as a member of the family in my operating theatre, I have been able to do further advanced work with greater accuracy and efficiency. Versius allows us to see in close detail through a 3D image, as well as giving us maximum surgical precision. The system brings the most value when the procedure would otherwise be open. The robot also helps in reducing my fatigue as I can work the controls while sitting at a console instead of standing over the patient for hours. The introduction of Versius has transformed my attitudes towards complex procedures which have started looking much simpler now. This technology if safely and effectively applied, can make medical care more successful.”

CMR has introduced Versius across markets in Europe, Asia and now the Middle East, with over 1,000 surgical procedures successfully completed using Versius to date.

