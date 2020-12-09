FPGA Market Size, Share | Field Programmable Gate Array Market to Reach $8,046 Million by 2023
Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global field programmable gate array market throughout the forecast period, followed by North America.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FPGA is flexible, involves reduced development time, and requires low on non-recurrent engineering (NRE) cost. These factors boost the market growth. There is a great potential for reduction of cost and development of security level using the field programmable gate array, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity to the market. However, these arrays are slower than application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) or other equivalent ICs as well as expensive. The design process is complex, which limits the market growth.
The global field programmable gate array market was valued at $4,630 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $8,046 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific dominates this market presently, followed by North America. In 2016, China dominated the market in Asia-Pacific; similarly, the Rest of Europe excluding UK, Germany, France, and Russia led the overall market in the European region. The U.S. is dominating the market in North America presently.
In 2016, the high end FPGA segment dominates the global field programmable gate array (FPGA) in type segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on technology, SRAM leads the global market followed, by antifuse in 2016. Telecom leads the FPGA market by application in 2016. However, passenger vehicle is anticipated to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Low/no Non-recurring Expenses (NRE)
Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) has non-recurring expenses (NRE) associated with it; thus, ASIC tools are highly expensive as compared to FPGA, which do not have NRE. Moreover, FPGA tools are inexpensive and sometimes free of cost. This in turn drives the growth of the global field programmable gate array market.
Reusability
Reusability is the main offered by use of FPGA, which contributes to significant market growth. Prototype of the design can be implemented on FPGA, which could be verified for almost accurate results to implement on an ASIC. If design has faults, one can change the HDL code, generate bit stream, program to FPGA, and test again. Modern FPGAs can be reconfigured both partially and dynamically.
High Power Consumption
Power is a crucial component in the designer’s decision-making process. FPGAs are a popular choice in numerous system designs. A wise selection of FPGAs can significantly help the designer reduce the challenges associated with power consumption. There are traditionally four power components that are vital when considering a design using FPGA products: pre-programmed static (quiescent) device power consumption; Inrush Programming Current, which is the surge current/power required when programming a device until programming is complete; post-programmed static power consumption, which the power being consumed by the device with a “zero MHz” frequency; and dynamic power consumption, which is incremental power consumed by a nonzero frequency component. This power also translates to significant system cost and in turn hampers the market growth.
The key players profiled in the report include Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cobham PLC, Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Cypress Semiconductors Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, and Xilinx Inc.
