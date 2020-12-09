Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CHILDSPLAY CLOTHING COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS WITH CELEBRITY-FILLED INTERACTIVE ADVENT CALENDAR

Childsplay Clothing Advent Calendar on IG

Zion For Childsplay Clothing

Kyla Klarke For Childsplay Clothing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The festive season is upon us and the countdown to Christmas is well and truly underway and Childsplay Clothing, the home of the world’s finest designer brands has put together an advent calendar featuring some of our famous friends and family including celebrity clients, cool kids and young influencers.

2020 has shown us that it’s even more important to celebrate occasions, landmarks and most importantly, new beginnings. That’s why our advent calendar featuring the likes of the Kardashians, Connor McGregor, and footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; is full of special highlights from the past year, as well as looking forward to fresh starts in 2021.

An interactive board shines and sparkles with each door revealing a magical memory such as rapper, Krept and his partner, Sasha’s stunning gender reveal with a wonderful wardrobe full of designer clothes; DJ Khaled’s lavish GQ covershoot with son, Asahd styling in Givenchy; or our momentous collaboration with Prince for a sports-luxe collection adorned by Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens amongst others

We also shine a spotlight on the names of tomorrow as we bring together the next generation of stars including Zion Ayo, son of renowned Afrobeats singer, Wizkid, beaming in a brilliant blue Balenciaga tracksuit as he plays in the snow. Television personality, Anthony Middleton’s daughter, Priseis stuns in a beautiful red dress from Gucci, complimented with a heritage check Burberry headband. River, daughter of former TOWIE star, Jake Hall and reality TV star and model, Misse Beqiri, models a chic, navy coat by Miranda, a contemporary Dolce and Gabbana bum-bag, cool Gucci socks and eye-catching, silver laminated boots from Emporio Armani. Rounding off the mini style squad is social media starlet, Kyla Klarke who joins names such as the Clements Twins, Ava Ajara Ali and Masons World as our picks for ones to watch in the new year and beyond.

All of the luxe looks can be found in the dedicated Christmas shop on the Childsplay Clothing website featuring a selection of amazing festive designer outfits, stylish stocking fillers and inspirational gifting ideas from luxurious brands such as Gucci, Fendi, Burberry, Moncler and many more hand-picked by a team of expert stylists.

The new advent calendar will feature across all of the designer retailer’s social channels including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter with a new door opening every day on the countdown to Christmas Day. What’s more there will be a special giveaway every Friday, with the opportunity to win one of the looks highlighted in the campaign.

Follow Childsplay Clothing on social media for all the latest updates and the Christmas Shop is open now exclusively at childsplayclothing.com

