Capital Digestive Care Offers Same-Day Colonoscopy Prep with New HyGieaCare® Center in Rockville, MD

Innovative new center offers patients an easier alternative to conventional preparation for colonoscopy

/EIN News/ --

Silver Spring, MD, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Capital Digestive Care is pleased to announce the opening of a new HyGieaCare® Center in Rockville, MD. The Center, the first of its kind serving the Maryland and Washington, D.C. areas, offers an easier alternative to conventional oral preparation for colonoscopy.

The HyGieaCare® Prep System, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, effectively cleanses the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. The use of this innovative method means patients may skip many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient and uncomfortable. With the HyGieaCare Prep System, patients can experience safe and easy bowel prep on the same day as their scheduled colonoscopy. More than 15,000 patients across the country have chosen HyGieaCare for their colonoscopy prep with excellent clinical results and a 96% patient satisfaction rate.

“For many patients, the traditional oral prep can be the most difficult part of a colonoscopy and can even result in patients deciding to forgo this potentially life-saving screening,” said Dr. Michael Weinstein, President & CEO of Capital Digestive Care. “The comfort and convenience of the HyGieaCare system may eliminate that barrier for some patients and can help save lives.

The HyGieaCare prep is performed in a clean and comfortable environment immediately prior to the patient’s scheduled procedure. A trained technician provides instruction and is available for support throughout the appointment. A gentle gravity-flow stream of warm water flows into the bowel through a sterile, disposable nozzle inserted into the rectum, comfortably and discreetly evacuating the colon as stool is loosened. Water continually flows until the colon is fully cleansed. A HyGieaCare technician monitors the procedure which typically takes one hour.

The HyGieaCare system can also provide relief to patients who suffer from chronic constipation. Traditional treatment for constipation includes a combination of diet, exercise, supplements and/or prescription medication, all of which can be hard for patients to comply with consistently or worse, may not be effective. Using the same warm water infusion method, patients can be safely and effectively relieved of chronic constipation at the HyGieaCare Center without the use of medication.

The Capital Digestive Care HyGieaCare Center is currently scheduling patients. For more information, please visit the Capital Digestive Care website.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About HyGieaCare, Inc.

In 2015, Gavriel Meron, who was the founder and CEO of Given Imaging Ltd. (PillCam), founded Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, to create a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared Hygieacare System. To date over 15,000 patients have benefitted from Hygieacare procedures. Hygieacare Centers are located in the US – Austin, TX; Norfolk, VA; Cincinnati, OH; Jackson, MS; and Rockville, MD. The goal of Hygieacare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through Hygieacare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world. For more information visit https://hygieacare.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Mosley, Director of Marketing

jennifer.mosley@capitaldigestivecare.com



Michal Gorodish – VP Marketing

HyGIeaCare Inc.

Michal.gorodish@hygieacare.com

Jennifer Mosley Capital Digestive Care 2404855259 jennifer.mosley@capitaldigestivecare.com