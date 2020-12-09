Enterprise Wearables Market Share Growing at 38.8% CAGR - Latest Technology Updates
North America is expected to lead the global enterprise wearable market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in healthcare awareness and increase in mobile penetration drive the demand for the enterprise wearables market. Further, the benefits such as ease of use, flexibility, and convenience fuels the market growth rate. However, high cost of enterprise wearables and rising data security and privacy concern impedes the market growth.
The global enterprise wearables market was valued at $3,232 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $32,418 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 38.8% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the Bluetooth technology segment dominates the global enterprise wearables in technology segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on product type, wrist wear and head wear leads the global market followed by eye wear in year 2016.
North America dominates this market presently, followed by Europe. In 2016, China dominated the market in Asia-Pacific; similarly, Germany led the overall market in the European region. At present, the U.S. dominates the market in North America.
Increase in Concern of Health and Wellness
Rise in chronic diseases such as coronary heart diseases, diabetes, and others increases the demand for enterprise wearables toward growth. Aging population and hectic work schedule are more prone to cause these diseases. Thus, to stay fit, there is an increase in concern toward health and wellness owing to the benefits of wearable such as convenient tracking of data, health, and exercise habits for overall well-being.
Growth in Internet and Mobile Penetration
Mobile devices sales and penetration grows rapidly owing to the increase in acceptance of BYOD among organizations. The variety of services, applications, and functions available on mobile devices leads to large amount of data being stored on devices and transferred to and from devices; which drives the demand of mobile. In addition, increase in synchronization of fitness and medical hardware with a mobile app rather than traditional website to collect data on a continuous basis such as heart rate, weight, and others fuels the growth of the enterprise wearables market.
Healthcare segment leads the enterprise wearables market by end user in 2016 in terms of revenue. However, aerospace & defense segment is anticipated to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Misfit Inc., and Xiaomi Inc.
