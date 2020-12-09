Loop Insights and Empower Clinics “Travel Bubble” Solution For Global Travel Industry Partner With SimpliFlying, World’s Leading Aviation Marketing Consulting Firm, To Support Specific Near Term Opportunities With World Renown Resorts, National Tourism…

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding (“MOU”) with SimpliFlying, the world’s leading aviation marketing consulting firm, to support specific near-term opportunities with world renown resorts, national tourism boards, major airlines, airports, cruise ships, and ports.



On October 19th, Loop and Empower Clinics (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTC) (8EC:FRA) announced a partnership that created the first-ever COVID-19 “Travel Bubble” , combining each company’s respective expertise in venue tracing and testing, each of which has made significant technological advancements and achieved significant milestones in the interim.

Specifically, in the case of Loop, the Company recently announced the successful execution of its “Venue Bubble” solution in two separate live environments hosting NCAA Division 1 basketball teams . This implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 Venue Bubble Solution in a live environment.

As a result of this success, existing discussions have significantly advanced with the following near-term Travel Bubble opportunities:

NATIONAL TOURISM BOARDS - Dominican Tourism, Cayman Islands Tourism, Bahamas Tourism, Jamaican Tourism, and Turks & Caicos Tourism Boards.

WORLD RENOWN RESORTS - Iberostar, Bahia Principe, and Hyatt Resorts.

Today’s partnership with SimpliFlying now accelerates the possibility for Loop to truly deliver Travel Bubble solutions on a global basis. With Empower Clinics already delivering diverse and dynamic testing solutions capable of processing thousands of tests per day from its world-class laboratory in Dallas, SimpliFlying provides the final piece that connects international airline carriers, airports, cruise lines, and ports that rely on SimpliFlying to provide them with the necessary solution providers, procedures, and protocols.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated “This partnership is a very important and powerful next step to accelerate Loop’s potential growth. With the Company’s recent launch of its first live venue events, with the whole world watching, including world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class. By adding the direct integration with Empower’s diverse testing capabilities and SimpliFlying’s network of large-scale customer projects, we have now commenced significant discussions surrounding travel bubble opportunities with some of North America’s largest airlines, resort operators, venues, and hospitality groups globally. We anticipate this new revenue stream may be significant for the Company as we progress these opportunities in 2021.”

SIMPLIFLYING IS A TRUSTED NAME TO AIRLINES, AIRPORTS, AND HOTEL GROUPS

SimpliFlying has been consulting to airlines for over a decade and is one of the largest in the world, having worked with over 100 airlines, OEMs, and airports globally with clients that include American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Toronto Pearson Airport.

SimpliFlying also solves complex operational issues facing the airline and tourism industry, working with large hotel groups such as Intercontinental and others.

SIMPLIFLYING LAUNCH OF “SIMPLITESTED” RECEIVES EARLY PRAISE AS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE APPROACHES SO FAR

With the Coronavirus Pandemic wreaking havoc on the global airline and tourism industry, the work of SimpliFlying has become more important than ever in helping to solve how airlines, airports, cruise lines, hotels, and tourism will safely get back to operations. SimpliFlying is working closely with major international airlines and major Canadian airlines on “Travel Bubbles” and “Tourism Bubbles” that involve testing and tracing protocols throughout the travel supply chain.

To this end, SimpliFlying has just launched SimpliTested to highlight and support the needs of key industries around the globe, in partnership with FDA and CE-approved testing providers, reliable labs, and cutting edge exposure notification apps. The initiative has already received early praise from the media:

“SimpliFlying’s “Testing+” proposal is one of the most comprehensive approaches we’ve seen proposed so far.” (Forbes “How Testing Can Get The World Flying Again” (September 17, 2020)

Shashank Nigam, Founder & CEO of SimpliFlying stated “The travel industry needs a consistent testing standard that is accurate, affordable and easy to self-administer, with reliable contact tracing. The SimpliTested solution disrupts and drastically improves COVID testing for travel in partnership with Empower Clinics and Loop Insights. Testing can be comfortable and contact tracing built-in to ensure the risk of community exposure is severely restricted. This instantly makes it more appealing to the average traveller, airlines, resorts, and the local tourism authorities."

Steven McAuley, Chairman, and CEO of Empower stated “The prospect of vaccines becoming available will not diminish the need for comprehensive solutions for testing, contact tracing and strategic operational changes to so many industry and society processes and protocols. Loop Insights, SimpliFlying, and Empower’s testing products and lab capabilities represent exactly what is needed to get our economy working again. Loop Insights’ contact tracing solution is proven, effective and ties together data and workflow. SimpliFlying with its deep connections to airlines, airports, tourism and hospitality provide the strategic design of how our solutions must work together ensuring precise new workflows are implemented balancing health & safety with the most basic functional needs of travellers and operators.”

About SimpliFlying

SimpliFlying is the world’s leading aviation marketing consulting firm, yet we behave like an agile startup. Our team is 100% remote-based in Singapore, Spain, UK, and Canada – meaning we can provide airlines with a global and a 24/7 presence. Since 2009, we have not only worked with an enviable list of aviation brands but also built a unique work culture that appeals to the disruptors in the industry. Our team is young, energetic, and brimming with ideas on how to make airlines remarkable. These are ideas based on over ten years of working with over 100 aviation firms and analyzing hundreds of aviation marketing campaigns monthly.

About Empower

Empower provides body and mind wellness for more than 165,000 patients through its clinics in the United States, a telemedicine platform, and a world-class medical diagnostics laboratory in Texas. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across the U.S. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

