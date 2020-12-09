Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
- 2020 revenue was a record $609.7 million, an increase of 11% compared with 2019 and the third consecutive year of record annual revenue
- Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $149.3 million, down 5% sequentially and 4% year-over-year
- Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $33.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the full year of 2020; and $6.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020
- During the fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities was $64.8 million, capex was $34.1 million, share repurchases were $17.5 million, and ending cash balance was $278.7 million
- First quarter 2021 guidance: revenue between $145 and $155 million with diluted EPS between $0.07 and $0.14
BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 full year and fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020.
Full year revenue was a record $609.7 million, up 11% compared with 2019. IC revenue was $418.4 million, up 3% compared with last year; and FPD revenue was a record $191.3 million, up 32% compared with last year.
Fourth quarter revenue was $149.3 million, down 5% compared with the previous quarter and 4% compared with the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $105.9 million, down 3% sequentially and 6% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $43.4 million, down 12% compared with last quarter and 1% compared with the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $33.8 million ($0.52 per diluted share) compared with $29.8 million ($0.44 per diluted share) in 2019; fourth quarter net income was $6.5 million ($0.10 per diluted share), compared with $10.8 million ($0.17 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2020 and $9.7 million ($0.15 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.
"We achieved record annual revenue for the third consecutive year in 2020, overcoming tremendous global and regional challenges,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Fourth quarter revenue declined 5% sequentially as typical seasonality was worsened by geopolitical factors and softness in some sectors. With the decrease in quarterly revenue, profit margins contracted due to the effect of operating leverage on our income. We increased our cash balance while investing in organic growth and returning cash to our shareholders through share repurchases, ending 2020 in a strong financial position. Our expectations are for another growth year in 2021, with high single-digit percent growth in revenue and an up-tick in operating profit similar to the 23% increase achieved in 2020.”
First Quarter 2021 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2021, Photronics expects revenue to be between $145 million and $155 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.07 and $0.14 per diluted share.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The call can be accessed by logging onto Photronics' website at www.photronics.com. The live dial-in number is (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will be archived on Photronics’ website.
Investor and Analyst Day
Photronics will host an investor and analyst day on December 14, 2020. The event will be conducted virtually and feature updates from management and a Q&A session. More information can be found on the Investors section of Photronics' website at www.photronics.com.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|August 2,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|149,286
|$
|157,895
|$
|156,257
|$
|609,691
|$
|550,660
|Cost of goods sold
|117,401
|120,161
|118,098
|475,037
|429,819
|Gross profit
|31,885
|37,734
|38,159
|134,654
|120,841
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|12,790
|13,306
|12,140
|53,582
|52,326
|Research and development
|4,110
|4,492
|4,543
|17,144
|16,394
|Total Operating Expenses
|16,900
|17,798
|16,683
|70,726
|68,720
|Operating income
|14,985
|19,936
|21,476
|63,928
|52,121
|Other (expense) income, net
|(2,937
|)
|(2,135
|)
|(6,111
|)
|(2,327
|)
|(1,420
|)
|Income before income tax provision
|12,048
|17,801
|15,365
|61,601
|50,701
|Income tax provision
|3,469
|4,937
|2,327
|21,258
|10,210
|Net income
|8,579
|12,864
|13,038
|40,343
|40,491
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|2,119
|2,088
|3,338
|6,523
|10,698
|Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
|$
|6,460
|$
|10,776
|$
|9,700
|$
|33,820
|$
|29,793
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.45
|Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.44
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|64,193
|64,780
|66,230
|64,866
|66,347
|Diluted
|64,768
|65,247
|66,862
|65,470
|69,155
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|278,665
|$
|206,530
|Accounts receivable
|134,470
|134,454
|Inventories
|57,269
|48,155
|Other current assets
|29,735
|38,388
|Total current assets
|500,139
|427,527
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|631,475
|632,441
|Intangible assets, net
|3,437
|7,870
|Other assets
|53,131
|50,827
|Total assets
|$
|1,188,182
|$
|1,118,665
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Debt
|$
|13,678
|$
|10,873
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|129,261
|141,081
|Total current liabilities
|142,939
|151,954
|Long-term debt
|54,980
|41,887
|Other liabilities
|27,997
|13,732
|Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
|804,962
|769,892
|Noncontrolling interests
|157,304
|141,200
|Total equity
|962,266
|911,092
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,188,182
|$
|1,118,665
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|40,343
|$
|40,491
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|93,814
|83,879
|Share-based compensation
|4,927
|3,680
|Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
|3,962
|(59,664
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|143,046
|68,386
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(70,815
|)
|(178,375
|)
|Government incentive
|5,263
|27,003
|Other
|(159
|)
|(34
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(65,711
|)
|(151,406
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from debt
|20,340
|54,633
|Contributions from noncontrolling interest
|17,596
|29,394
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(34,394
|)
|(21,696
|)
|Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|(16,151
|)
|(45,050
|)
|Repayments of debt
|(7,392
|)
|(61,319
|)
|Proceeds from share-based arrangements
|4,239
|2,071
|Other
|(248
|)
|(92
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(16,010
|)
|(42,059
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|10,986
|2,381
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|72,311
|(122,698
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|209,291
|331,989
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|281,602
|$
|209,291