Active Optical Cable Market Share Growing at 32.7% CAGR - Global and Regional Analysis
Active optical cables (AOCs) exhibit a rapid adoption in enterprises as they enhance network structure and increase the efficiency of operations.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOCs are preferably used in data centers, high-performance computing, personal computers, digital signage, consumer electronics, and others. In the year 2015, data center contributed the highest revenue share, accounting for around 50% of the overall market revenue. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. From growth perspective, digital signage is expected to be the most prominent application, anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 37.3%.
AOC protocol includes InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and others. Currently, the InfiniBand segment holds significant share in the overall market, owing to its increasing usage in commercial applications such as data centers and high-performance computing.
Among the connector segment, QSFP and CXP accounted for the maximum share in 2015, as they support both the Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols that are core to any data center. Other than these two connectors, rest all constitute very minimal share as of now.
Active optical cable market report, published by Allied Market Research, was valued at $481.3 million in 2015 and forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $3,480.7 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 32.7% during the period 2016-2022.
Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the regional market for AOCs throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for higher bandwidth in data centers and HPC applications. Moreover, wide acceptance of these cables across Asia-Pacific owing to increasing requirement of connectivity improvement and rising number of data centers in countries, such as China, Japan, and Singapore, is expected to supplement the growth.
Key players in the market are increasingly developing high-quality, affordable, and energy-efficient AOCs to cater to the growing demands of customers. Furthermore, the market is concentrated, as top five leading players, such as Finisar Corporation, Avago Technologies, Oclaro, Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., occupy around 65% of the overall market. The key strategies adopted by these leading players are product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their geographical presence.
