High-Brightness LED Market Share by 2027: North America Holds the Major Market Share
The ability of HB-LED to provide longer-lifespan, low power consumption and enhanced illumination features are expected to promote its demand globally.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing HB-LED light applications in general lighting, cars, mobile, and large scale replacements of traditional lights as these are more cost-effective, energy-efficient, and offers longer life span drive the market growth. However, high initial investment could restrict the market growth. Moreover, it is anticipated that the rise in demand for lighting, coupled with rising government focus on energy conservation on photovoltaic technology would spur the global market growth.
The global market is expected to garner $29 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10% during the period 2014-2022. In the year 2014, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and contributed more than 50% share of the overall market revenue, followed by North America. The presence of key market players in Asia-Pacific and rising HB-LED application, primarily in signs, display, and large screen backlighting have fueled the market growth.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1781
In 2014, general lighting application segment dominated the global HB-LED market with over 46% share and is anticipated to maintain this lead in future as well. General lighting refers to the lighting systems that ensure the entire ambiance is lit correctly. This also includes the use of both artificial lightings such as lamps and light fixtures and natural illumination to reduce energy consumption. However, mobile application segment is anticipated to grow significantly and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. This is due to various applications of HB-LED in mobile devices since it produces bright light with minimum electricity and instant responsiveness.
Among various geographical regions Asia-Pacific has contributed the maximum revenue share in 2014 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This could be attributed to various factors, for instance, LED outdoor lighting installations and the policies related for the installations are receiving importance primarily in emerging markets such as India, Russia, and Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand). Moreover, improvement in government expenditure in LED orders has boosted the HB-LED growth in Asian countries, particularly in India.
Access Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/high-brightness-hb-led-market
However, North America is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period. The increasing shipments of mobile devices and reduction in the cost of LED components are major driving forces for HB-LED market in the region. Moreover, rising demand for Brighter LEDs in commercial applications, automobiles, and displays are also the factors contributing for the growth of the market.
Key players in the market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their services and businesses in different geographies. The major players profiled in this report include Epistar Corp, Cree, Inc., Philips Lumileds, Moritex Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Seoul semiconductor, Osram Opto Semiconductor, American Bright Optoelectronics Corps, Nichia Corporation, and Toyoda Gosei.
Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1781
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn