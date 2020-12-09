Global Vaccine Market to Reach US$ 57 Billion by 2025, Fostered by Sudden Outbreak of COVID-19, By IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global vaccine market size reached US$ 37 Billion in 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Sheridan, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global vaccine market size reached US$ 37 Billion in 2019. A vaccine refers to a biological preparation made using the weakened form of the disease-causing microorganism. It is injected to stimulate the production of antibodies against several pathogens present in the body. Moreover, it helps to prevent life-threatening diseases, such as polio, measles, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, rotavirus and hepatitis. Consequently, vaccines are increasingly being utilized in hospitals, clinics and vaccination centers worldwide. They are also widely adopted for research and development (R&D) purposes in academic setups and clinical laboratories across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Vaccine Market Trends:

One of the leading trends witnessed in the global vaccines market is the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has, till date, resulted in the loss of around half a million lives around the world. As a result, several pharmaceutical companies are currently engaged in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce a novel vaccine against the disease. Apart from this, the World Health Organization (WHO) is undertaking the initiative of increasing awareness about immunization through the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) and Global Immunization Vision and Strategy (GIVS). Moreover, the high prevalence of infectious diseases and R&D activities pertaining to the immunization of several fatal diseases, such as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), Ebola, Hepatitis C and paratyphoid fever, are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government support for vaccine development and the increasing involvement of global organizations in the development of adequate vaccination facilities in endemic regions is anticipated to positively influencing the sales of vaccines in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 57 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on region, technology, patient type, indication, administration, route of administration, product type, treatment type, end-user, and distribution channel.

Breakup by Technology:

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines



Others

Breakup by Patient Type:



Paediatric

Adult



Breakup by Indication:



Bacterial Diseases

Meningococcal Disease

Pneumococcal Disease

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT)

Tuberculosis

Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib)

Typhoid

Others

Hepatitis

Influenza

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)

Rotavirus

Herpes Zoster

Varicella

Japanese Encephalitis

Rubella

Polio

Rabies

Dengue

Others







Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others





Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada



Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey GCC Countries Israel Others











Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Bavarian Nordic A/S, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.





