AlphaPhenomics Introduces Precision Livestock Bio-Monitoring Solutions for Agri-Business

DISRUPTIVE IMAGING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDES ENHANCED SYSTEMWIDE PERFORMANCE OF LIVESTOCK

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian-based startup, AlphaPhenomics announced this week that it has developed and commenced sales of proprietary hardware and software solutions for the non-invasive biometric measurement of livestock. The Company has developed easy-to-use, cost effective, low maintenance hardware to capture and analyze scanned images through its 2D / 3D / 4D multispectral camera. These cameras operate autonomously and are able to capture images 24/7 in real-time. Over the last several years, the Company has secured considerable IP and a comprehensive library of patents related to the hardware, firmware and software within its product portfolio.



“AlphaPhenomics is fully committed to bringing the protein production industry into a new era of even higher efficiency and productivity,” stated Dr. Jack Behan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are able to produce simple output solutions based on the images captured, collected by our hardware which are then data mined using machine learning software that look at the interrelationships with other stored historic data to assist in more accurate outcome predictions. This is all achieved non-invasively; we are committed to the strongest level of animal welfare whilst comprehensively improving sustainable productivity.”

AlphaPhenomics state-of-the-art technology can be applied across multiple sectors; animal breeding, reproduction, agriculture, bio-security / bio-surveillance and veterinary supervision, to name a few. The images are captured in 3D format, with multispectral potential to capture images in microwave, infra-red along with 4D video format. Using encrypted block-chain technology, the highly compressed data is sent wirelessly to central servers for biometric data processing.

The Company continues to develop solutions that will allow real-time assessment of a number of applications to assist in more accurate outcome predictions. In addition, metabolic surveillance can serve as an early warning system for the prediction of disease and viral or bacterial infections. Additional information about these programs will be disclosed in the coming months. AlphaPhenomics continues to pursue additional opportunities for pipeline expansion.

About AlphaPhenomics, Inc.

AlphaPhenomic’s mission is to be the leading precision livestock partner by providing a fully integrated image and data capture, and analytics platform, to our customers in the precision agriculture, disease bio-surveillance and data driven sustainable livestock farming sector.

Our digital biotechnology platform, IMAGENOMICS, enables our customers to increase productivity, improve yield, and lower production costs through the use of our proprietary real-time, non-invasive, full body bio metrics technology and phenotypic data capture.

Interested parties can learn more about at www.alphaphenomics.com