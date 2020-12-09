Bahrain Customs Wins Prestigious Best Government System Award

Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com) is honored to congratulate Sheikh Ahmad Al Khalifa, the President of Bahrain Customs Affairs, on winning the Best Governmental Development Award for the Economic and Customs Information Governance Initiative to facilitate Trade "OFOQ" in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The award is testament to Sheikh Ahmad Al Khalifa’s commitment to innovation and strategic long-term vision of Bahrain Customs becoming a global logistics hub.

The Award Ceremony was hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Board of Trustees of the Arab Government Excellence Award announced the names of the first session award winners, during a virtual ceremony.

The award was launched by the UAE government in cooperation with the Arab League represented by the Arab Administrative Development Organization. It aims to contribute to administrative development and governmental institutional excellence, stimulate leadership thought, and celebrate successful administrative and governmental experiences in the Arab world.

In 2011, Webb Fontaine was appointed by Customs Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, to implement an Integrated Trade Facilitation System (ITFS) covering the whole spectrum of Customs and Regulatory Agencies transactions. This encompassed the delivery and the full implementation of Webb Fontaine's Single Window system, locally called OFOQ.

“We, at Webb Fontaine, are proud to have been Bahrain’s Customs Technology partner since 2011 on a multitude of important initiatives. This newly launched eGovernment Excellence Award by UAE Government and encompassing all Arab Countries under the auspices of Arab League will be the gold standard for industry excellence and Bahrain OFOQ system winning the first session award is a testament to Bahrain Customs Affairs position in the industry” Didier Reymond, CEO – Webb Fontaine.

Over the upcoming years, this eGovernment Excellence Award will become the cornerstone to encourage Arab Governments, Private entities, NGOs, and citizens to share and progress with their successful ICT innovations, aiming to further enhance the Arab world digital transformation leading the road for development and prosperity.

