Rachael Bodie Helps Entrepreneurs Build Confidence and Grow Their Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachael Bodie’s coaching practice is something that is near to her heart, as she built her first business to six figures while raising two small children. She learned many difficult lessons during the process, including time management, and how to best invest marketing dollars.

Rachael Bodie is now a business coach for female entrepreneurs. She works with women to grow their business exponentially through mindset and strategy coaching. With a little mentorship and training, they can develop lasting change that helps them move to the next level.

Rachael Bodie has shared a stage with prominent figures such as Rachel Hollis and John C. Maxwell, as well as other well-known thought leaders. After building multiple successful companies, she now helps women bring their entrepreneurial businesses to new levels, aiding them in reaching six or seven figures.



Previously, she served as a Fortune 500 leadership consultant, but she did not find it fulfilling. Desiring more balance and flexibility, she decided to forge her path, and her side job quickly grew to a six-figure business, becoming her focus.

Now, a decade later, she uses her increased knowledge and experience in leadership development, sales, and marketing to mentor and help women create successful businesses of their own. What she loves most is being able to serve others as the resource she wishes she had had when she was growing her business.

She works with her clients in three primary areas to provide them with a simplified path that helps them develop organic marketing strategies, create a powerful brand, and master the right mindset. With these three pillars, Rachael Bodie’s clients discover how to become steady six-figure earners.

The first step is increasing self-confidence by identifying the vision and core of a business, reverse engineering goals, surmounting obstructive thoughts, removing the feeling of being overwhelmed, completing a problem-solving evaluation process, taking a strengths assessment, building trust in oneself, and managing energy.

The second step is developing effective marketing strategies. After more than 20 years of experience with B2B corporate sales and scaling two six-figure startups with social media marketing, Rachael Bodie is an expert at helping entrepreneurs develop a strategy that is tailored to their target audience and strengths.

During the last step of the process, Rachael Bodie helps her clients develop a cohesive system and strategy to leverage valuable time and reach their goals.

Starting, one of the largest challenges Rachael Bodie faced was mastering time management. Working full time in a demanding career was difficult enough, not to mention creating a brand and a business, but she was also a mother at the same time.

Rachael Bodie deeply understands the common fear that many female entrepreneurs have: that they might not have what it takes. She has personally felt the pain of comparing herself to others and wondering how someone else’s success seemed to come so easily. That is why she works with entrepreneurs to uncover limiting beliefs they might have about themselves and their business.

To every entrepreneur searching for the right opportunity, Rachael Bodie said, “Start now. You will never feel 100 percent ready. Instead of looking at it as succeed or fail, approach it like an experience. Constantly look for what you can learn and how you can improve.”

Recently, Rachael Bodie released a next-level results guide that offers the opportunity to apply for a free mini-coaching session with her.

Most impressively, Rachael Bodie’s coaching business is completely self-funded, as she was able to use funds from her first business to develop her coaching practice.

Currently, Rachael Bodie is excited for the future of her business, which will include a mastermind group that serves hundreds of women. She is passionate about the potential to help women expand their businesses, as well as the possibilities that can occur when women have access to resources to help them thrive and acquire greater success and flexibility in their business and their lives.

“Fix your mind on the vision of your success to inspire you,” Bodie said. “This can help you continue to take action. Invest in resources to shift your mind and increase your confidence. Building belief while taking action is key to building the business of your dreams. Successful people take action, learn from it, and keep going. They are willing to take a risk to build their dream.”

To learn more about Rachael Bodie’s authentic leadership style and how to create confidence and freedom in your life and business, visit https://www.rachaelbodie.com/ .

Email Address: rachael@rachaelbodie.com