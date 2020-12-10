HOT Tip: Be One of the First to Market Your Law Firm with Google Local Services Ads

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is big news! Google has just released its Local Services Ads to attorneys nationwide. It will never be easier than right now to get your law firm’s website to appear at the very top of a Google search results page.

This is a significant development for law firm marketing because it is a brand new service, and you should act quickly.

In this article, we will discuss what Google Local Services Ads are and what you need to do to have your law firm take advantage of the benefits of this service.

We can help you market your firm so you can build your book of business. Not only do we assist with website creation, SEO, PPC, and video marketing, but we are here to help you with all of your digital marketing in West Palm Beach, Florida.

We are up and running at full speed during the Covid-19 crisis. So, we invite you to contact us today. Our Oamii marketing professionals can provide effective marketing services that are second to none, at a reasonable price point. Contact us today by filling out our online contact form, or by calling us at 561-228-4111.

What Are Google Local Service Ads?

Local Service Ads were previously known as “Home Services Ads.” They were focused on home improvement services, like house cleaners and plumbers. However, last year Google began trying these ads for immigration and estate planning attorneys in a few select markets. Apparently, the trials were a success because Google is now expanding Local Service Ads nationwide.

The Local Service Ads appear as a strip of ads – identified as “Google Screened,” which we discuss below – at the very top of a search results page. The strip of Local Service Ads even appears above the pay-per-click (PPC) ads. So, the real estate on a potential client’s computer screen is a prime location.

What is key about these Local Service Ads is that they are there to promote services that are local to the user, and they employ a pay-per-LEAD pricing model. That means you pay only when you receive a legitimate phone or text contact. Specifically, only calls that have a duration of over 30 seconds are charged to make sure that you only pay for quality leads and not spam.

Which Law Firms are Eligible?

Law firms in the following practice areas are eligible for the service:

1. Bankruptcy 2. Business Law 3. Contract Law 4. Criminal Law 5. Disability Law 6. DUI 7. Estate Planning 8. Family Law 9. Immigration Law 10. Intellectual Property 11. Labor Law 12. Litigation 13. Malpractice 14. Personal Injury 15. Real Estate 16. Tax Law and 17. Traffic Law

What is Google Screened?

To be included in a Local Service Ad, Google puts your firm through a screening process. The screening involves a background check of the owner of the firm, confirmation of law licenses, and proof of insurance.

The Local Service Ads are tied to a firm’s Google My Business addresses. That means that your firm can have multiple Local Service Ads, one for each business address. Note that you cannot have a Google My Business listing for an “appointment only” address. Each business location must be staffed.

What Does a Local Service Ad Profile Look Like?

Different from Google PPC ads, which connect the user directly to the firm’s website, Local Service Ads link the user to a detailed profile page on Google itself. The profile shares some information from the firm’s Google My Business listing and provides an efficient way to communicate directly with the attorney.

Further, your ad will have a “Google Screened” badge next to it, which will add credibility to your listing.

Why Should You Jump On This Opportunity?

In short, because it is new and just being rolled out. You will benefit from getting in early. Here are the three main benefits of the Local Service Ads:

1. Your firm earns a Google Screened badge, which earns you the trust of potential clients who are searching for legal services; 2. You pay only for actual leads and opportunities – not for clicks (which are susceptible to unscrupulous competitors); and 3. You can utilize advanced settings so you can target a specific set of potential clients.

In sum, there are advantages to being an early adopter. You can quickly have your firm appear at the very top of a potential client’s search page on Google. Further, the potential client has a way to easily contact your firm to schedule a consultation.

Let Oamii Guide You to Get You Google Screened, and Ready to Take Advantage of Local Services Ads for Attorneys

At Oamii, we dedicate ourselves to optimizing your legal web design to deliver quality content to bring in new business. We have the tools and the team to make sure that your brand, your webpage, your reputation, and your firm are top-of-mind.

When you invest in marketing for your law firm, you want to work with an agency that brings your law firm the best results and understands the temperature of the marketplace. You want to get the most out of your advertising budget and get the best return on investment.

For social media marketing in West Palm Beach, Oamii provides quality products and services to our clients while keeping their best interests in mind, making use of the best legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach, Florida. Our deliverables are always provided on schedule, budget, and scope.

You have a choice with your marketing dollars and resources. If you want to increase your marketing reach and want a company that focuses on SEO for law firms, then look to the help of an experienced, professional, legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach. Look no further than Oamii to crack the code on how to improve your marketing game. We welcome you to contact us at Oamii to help you market your firm and build your book of business. Please fill out our online contact form, or call us at 561-228-4111 today.

