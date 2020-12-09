How Can You Cure Your Fear of Video Marketing in Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtually all of us feel the same way – we hate the sound of our own voice on tape, and we hate to see ourselves on video. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. It is a natural, normal reaction. Unless you are a famous movie star, chances are that you probably don’t like seeing a video of yourself.

Given that every human feeling about being on video, it is not surprising that you probably have a healthy fear of making marketing videos for your law firm. Even though informative videos are a great addition to the digital marketing on your firm’s website, and potential clients spend on average more than twice as much time on a website with video content than those without, camera confidence is a tough nut to crack.

Accordingly, in this article, we will discuss a few ways to stop looking like a deer in the headlights, overcome your fear of video marketing, and start gaining some camera confidence.

1. Retake Your Fears Away

The first fear you can get rid of is your fear that you will misspeak, say the wrong thing, or garble your words. Of the many wonderful features of making a video of yourself is that you can do as many retakes as you want. With the digital technology of your smartphone or higher-end video camera, you can always do another take.

So, let the ease of doing additional takes remove the anxiety that comes when you are recording an informative video.

2. You Do Not Need an Expensive Filming Setup

One fear or better stated, one misconception about video marketing, is that many think that the production values of an informative marketing video need to be stellar. Many firms think that you need to spend lots of money to get a professional-looking video created.

For your law firm purposes, you really do not need the professional gloss you think you do. First, smartphones have some pretty sophisticated cameras. So, the quality of your video will most likely be very good already. Second, the purpose of the video is not to create the sequel to Gone With the Wind. Rather, you are trying to connect with your audience. The best way to do that is to be yourself. That does not require lots of bells and whistles. Just talk to your audience on the video. All you really need to worry about is good lighting – so, make sure you make your video in daylight.

3. Let Go of “What Everyone Will Think”

We all spend too much time worrying about what people think of us. You can let that go by remembering that the video is just the same as speaking to one person.

Do not create your video with the notion that you are talking to millions of people, that will be a sure-fire way to scare you to bits. Rather, look at the smartphone or camera is another person across the table, who is seeking your legal advice. Then, with that in mind just give your thoughts. You are who you are. Let everyone see that.

4. Worried about Looks

As noted above, your video is your way to introduce yourself to potential clients. So, it is entirely up to you what you wear, and how you do your video presentation. Are you a suit-wearing person? Are you more casual?

Also, you don’t need to stand. You can if you want, but the camera only sees what you allow it to see. So, if you are more comfortable sitting when giving a presentation, then just make sure the camera shows you from your chest up, so no one needs to know that you recorded the video while sitting. And, honestly, sitting is a much more comfortable way to record an informational video.

5. You’re Not a Performer – That’s Ok

Lots of people are introverts but are still able to impart knowledge in an informative video format. Think of all of those videos that you have watched online. Not all of them are extroverted performers. So, again, you are not alone in having fears about video marketing, but you can – and will – overcome them.

Source: https://www.oamii.com/how-can-you-cure-your-fear-of-video-marketing/