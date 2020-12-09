Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B204034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2032

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel Dr. Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Abigail Ruitenberg                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a residence for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers found Ruitenberg to be in violation of her conditions of release. She was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton State Police Barracks. She was cited and released on new conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/9/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/9/20            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

