Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B204034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2032
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel Dr. Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Abigail Ruitenberg
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a residence for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers found Ruitenberg to be in violation of her conditions of release. She was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton State Police Barracks. She was cited and released on new conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/9/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/9/20
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.