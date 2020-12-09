New introspective guide encourages and empowers readers to rely on the power of the consciousness to create an ideal path through life

Raul Llanos, MD, returns to the publishing scene with ‘Spiritual Truths in Search for Higher Levels of Well-being’

/EIN News/ -- METAIRIE, La., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing his mission to provide people an expansive view of consciousness, spirituality and well-being, Raul Llanos, MD, releases his latest publication titled “Spiritual Truths in Search for Higher Levels of Well-being” (published by Balboa Press).

“This book is an expression of the maturity of my vocation as a healer and my profession as a medical doctor that has given me the tools and the opportunity to find and to share more wellbeing in our lives,” Llanos states.

At the core of “Spiritual Truths in Search for Higher Levels of Well-being” is the idea that if people become more conscious of their awareness, and their realizations of their awareness, they will be able to get in touch with an infinite capacity to create richer stages of being. In this book, the author explains how each person has the opportunity to learn more in a practical way about his/her spirituality and their capacity to find higher levels of well-being. Here, Llanos shares spiritual truths, which he considers very important, to empower readers’ imaginations and help them create their own reality.

“During the pandemic crisis, we were and still we are continuously imagining, willing and choosing experiences. We have the power to imagine, to will and to choose,” the author states. “The crisis gives us the opportunity to empower our imagination, our love, our will and our choices. With these tools always available, we have the opportunity in a more sincere way to let go of the obsolete past patterns of protection and to be establish in the power of our own design futures based on trust and hope, instead of fear. Desirable futures are at our disposition. Let us consciously vividly dream our daily, our night, our imaginary dreams, and our futures enjoying the fulfillment of our desires. Our self-created destinies are at our disposition now more than before.”

To purchase a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/813431-spiritual-truths-in-search-for-higher-levels-of-well-being.

“Spiritual Truths in Search for Higher Levels of Well-being”

By Raul Llanos, MD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982257668

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982257644

E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982257651

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Raul Llanos, MD, is in private practice. He is an assistant clinical professor at the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans and a Tulane School of Medicine medical instructor. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, diplomate of the American Board of Medical Hypnosis Diplomate American Board in the specialty of Integrative Medicine, and diplomate American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. He has also been certified as an instructor of primordial sound meditation and the creation of health by Dr. Deepak Chopra. Visit www.raulllanosbookcollection.com for more details about the author and his works.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com