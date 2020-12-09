New book teaches readers how to apply the Authenticity Compass to attain sustainable success and well-being

Debuting author Pamela Bond releases ‘The Authenticity Compass: Essential Guidance For Sustainable Success’

/EIN News/ -- WEYMOUTH, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pamela Bond enters the world of publishing with the release of “The Authenticity Compass” (published by Balboa Press). Filled with practical examples, illustrations, and exercises, this self-improvement book reviews principles of authenticity to help people, communities and organizations experience their best lives.

“The Authenticity Compass” combines two bodies of evidence-based research that have been guiding successful human behavior in personal and business settings for decades. The resulting framework, the Authenticity Compass (AC), links well-established facts about personality with skill sets that lead to goal achievement. In this book, the author teaches the ABCs of Authenticity by providing examples and a variety of exercises to demonstrate that living in a state of “Alignment” and “Balance” is a “Choice” and; achieving this state is a prerequisite for sustainable success.

“Every entity has an Authenticity Compass that points to its true purpose, strengths and optimal growth path,” Bond states. “By learning to translate your purpose into ‘alignment and balance’ you direct the domains of your life and workplace into powerful improvement cycles. Whether you are an individual looking for more from life, or a globally expanding enterprise, your unique Authenticity Compass provides the insights you need to promote your well-being and establish a foundation for your ongoing success and happiness.”

“The Authenticity Compass: Essential Guidance For Sustainable Success”

By Pamela Bond

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982250966

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982250942

E-Book | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982250959

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Boston native and Girl’s Latin School graduate, Pamela (Plevock) Bond began developing her research skills as a high school student studying the effect that color has on animal behavior. Her research won first prize in the Boston City Science Fair multiple times. Her first first-prize win was noteworthy because it made her the first girl to ever win the first prize award. Bond holds a master of science degree in information management from Northeastern University’s School of Engineering and a bachelor of science in biology from the University of Massachusetts. Her career spans the disciplines of medical research, software engineering, corporate planning and management consulting. She is a skilled facilitator and lecturer with a broad range of experience developing innovative business practices and world-class service strategies. Bond is certified in positive psychology from the Wholebeing Institute, is a qualified administrator of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, and is a member of the Institute of Coaching affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

