New book guides readers in navigating life’s challenges and walking the path to success

Musa Bako announces the publication of ‘Overcoming Discouragement’

/EIN News/ -- SHEFFIELD, England, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pastor and author Musa Bako returns in the publishing scene to offer God-inspired wisdom that most people need in these desperate times and season through his new book “Overcoming Discouragement” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

Discouragement is what everyone would experience at some point in life. It is a spirit that feeds on human tragedies, setbacks, unfulfilled expectations and the uncertainty of life to ruin its victims. Many times, things do not go the way people hoped and they find it hard to move forward in life. It is for this reason that the author decided to put this book out — to provide readers not only with tools to help them cope with such situations, but to empower them to defeat discouragement and remain motivated.

“Overcoming Discouragement” equips readers with knowledge and spiritual insight that will enable them to forge ahead no matter where they are in life or what they are being confronted with. It guides those who are feeling discouraged to understand that God cares about them and that everyone has a potential for greatness.

“There is so much suffering and pain out there in the world today, even because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bako states. “Many people have lost loved ones, jobs, and businesses. There is despondency everywhere, people need what will motivate them to believe again. This book offers them such tools.”

“Overcoming Discouragement” is available for purchase at https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/811447-overcoming-discouragement.

“Overcoming Discouragement”

By Musa Bako

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 102 pages | ISBN 9781728354972

E-Book | 102 pages | ISBN 9781728354965

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Musa Bako is an executive coach and mentor. He is also the senior pastor of RCCG Victory Assembly Sheffield, in the United Kingdom. He has served in a full time pastoral ministry for over 27 years and is sought after as a speaker. He has spoken at conferences in Europe, Africa, USA and Canada. Bako has a certificate in counseling, master’s degree in coaching and mentoring, advance diploma in Christian ministry and honorary doctorate degree in theology. His passion is to equip men and women with the tools to succeed in life and to fulfil the reason for which they were created. His messages and writings cut across cultural boundaries.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouseUK 0-800-014-8641 pressreleases@authorhouse.com