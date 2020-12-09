Alan A. Allen announces the publication of ‘Clues Can Light the Way’

This body/mind/spirit book shares a variety of the author’s near-death events and how those events provided clues about his life’s ultimate purpose

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In “Clues Can Light the Way” (published by Archway Publishing), author Alan A. Allen describes how unexplainable events and profound connections with others awakened his understanding and excitement for life. He reveals how such experiences often serve as valuable clues while handling life’s challenges and help people appreciate how everyone is interconnected.

For years, unexplainable events continued to test Allen’s confidence with science-based logic. Strange circumstances and outcomes were so mystifying that he could only attribute them to luck, or possibly guidance of an all-knowing source beyond this world. He soon perceived that accidents, close encounters with death, and life-changing connections with people are clues. An extraordinary connection with his father proved the significance of such clues. His father shared a near-death experience and revealed information about life after death and man’s reason for existence on earth. The exchange between father and son provided closure as his father made a final transition to the other side a few weeks later. Most importantly, the author learned how important love without condition is and how mysterious events can serve as clues for discovering one’s purpose in life.

“It is not a ‘religious’ book, nor does it offer proof of any of its suggestions for self-discovery and purpose of being,” Allen explains. “It is a light read, a personal memoir about a scientist that did not have to give up his confidence and comfort with quantitative, scientific processes and equations in order to discover and appreciate answers to some of the greatest puzzles of all: the purpose of life, and beyond.”

With today’s political and civil unrest and the pandemic crisis, “Clues Can Light the Way” hopes to address the need for a reunited consciousness of all nations, which can be understood and possibly resolved through a global spiritual awakening. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/796777-clues-can-light-the-way to purchase a copy of the book.

“Clues Can Light the Way”

By Alan A. Allen

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781480895140

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781480895157

E-Book | 146 pages | ISBN 9781480895164

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Alan A. Allen, born in New Jersey in 1938, graduated from Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania with a physics degree, spent five years in the U.S. Navy, and continued studies at several universities in physics, petroleum engineering, and oceanography. Allen retired in 2020 as a world-renowned emergency-response coordinator and researcher dealing with marine pollution incidents in nearly 50 countries. He has written hundreds of technical and environmental protection documents, as well as numerous accounts of what he calls the “softer side” of his travels—the interactions with, and lessons learned from, people along the way.

