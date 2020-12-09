Leslie Weems delivers God’s final warning in ‘Wake Up! The End Is Coming! Conversations with God “Final Warning” End-Time Prophecies’

New book calls on mankind to make the important choice between God or Satan, light or dark, heaven or hell

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The End Times is here and mankind must choose a side: heaven or hell. God’s messenger, Leslie Weems, provides his final words of warning within the pages of “Wake Up! The End Is Coming! Conversations with God “Final Warning” End-Time Prophecies” (published by Archway Publishing).

This book is filled with numerous conversations that the author has had with God, Jesus, and many others about what to expect, why it is happening now, and what is to come in the form of prophecy. It provides important messages on an array of multidimensional topics, and outlines events, choices, and expectations for dealing with these disastrous times. The book also includes an estimated timeline of the Second Coming and offers thought-provoking alternatives depending on one's beliefs.

“This book is like no other and it will grip your attention and peek your curiosity because who wouldn't want to hear God and Jesus’s ‘Final Warning’?” Weems states. “It touches on past, present, and future events — prophecies, expectations, relationships, world affairs, the Antichrist, World War III, the Rise and the Rapture, how I get their words, God and Jesus's feelings, Good versus Evil, Book of Revelation, the Bible, Heaven and Hell... God states in the book that the time is now to WAKE UP because there are ‘No Do Overs.’”

“Wake Up! The End Is Coming! Conversations with God “Final Warning” End-Time Prophecies” intends to serve as a warning to all of humanity that things are about to end. It urges them to get out of denial, to wake up to the truth, and to look at their spiritual relations and actions. “This is your chance to understand how simple God's expectations really are and that you can do this if you want to have an eternal life,” the author adds.

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811275-wake-up-the-end-is-coming to purchase a copy of the book.

“Wake Up! The End Is Coming! Conversations with God “Final Warning” End-Time Prophecies”

By Leslie Weems

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480893405

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480893429

E-Book | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480893412

Available globally at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookDepository.com and AbeBooks.com

About the Author

Leslie Weems has a successful career track leading within Fortune 100-500 companies. She is passionate about solving corporate problems — the larger the puzzle, the more intriguing. Weems can think with a creative and analytical mindset. Technology and process improvement come naturally; therefore, she can design and implement a roadmap to achieve targets quickly. She recently realized why she has such skills. Weems has been blessed to have many spiritual gifts, for example: knowing and discernment. Her gifts include being able to see, hear, and feel God and his words. Weems has experiences where information comes to her from the past, present, and future. Her mission is to wake up as many people as possible. Weems is working on her next two books. One includes more conversations with God, and another book about her spiritual gifts and the experiences she encountered on her travels throughout the world. For more details, visit endoftimespredictions.com, readwakeup.com and leslieweems.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

