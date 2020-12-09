Explore whether John’s miracle signs prove the deity of Jesus Christ in new book

Solomon E. Fields announces publication of ‘The Signs of Jesus’ Deity in the Gospel of John’

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon E. Fields offers a concise resource tool for those who minister through preaching, teaching and leading Bible studies around the signs within the gospel of John in his new book “The Signs of Jesus’ Deity in the Gospel of John” (published by Archway Publishing).

There are several towns in which Jesus performed miracle signs: Jerusalem, Cana and Bethany. Some miracles took place on the Sea of Galilee also known as the Sea of Tiberias and the mountain side of the regions of Galilee and Judea. But there is the question of whether each miracle sign, individually proves the deity of Jesus Christ or if John means the collective group of miracles prove the deity. The purpose of the book is to address the miracle signs in the Gospel of John and the impact of these upon the immediate audience and the future readers of the Gospel.

“I believe people are looking for help and hope during these times. Some are even questioning whether there is a God,” Fields says. “This writing gives hope and help in the person of Jesus Christ, regardless of the trouble, trauma or tragedy that a person is facing. Jesus has the power to deal with any and all situations in our lives.”

“The Signs of Jesus’ Deity in the Gospel of John” is available for purchase from the Archway link above, Barnes & Noble and Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Signs-Jesus-Deity-Gospel-John/dp/1480891800.

“The Signs of Jesus’ Deity in the Gospel of John”

By Solomon E. Fields

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781480891821

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781480891807

E-Book | 236 pages | ISBN 9781480891814

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Solomon E. Fields is a preacher and teacher who has conducted numerous revivals and workshops within Texas. He has over 29 years of ministry experience that includes 26 years of pastoring at St. John Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas. Fields holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications, a Master of Arts and doctorate in biblical studies and a certificate of chaplaincy. He and his wife reside in Lubbock, Texas.

