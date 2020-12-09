Human Resource Outsourcing Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Human Resource Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Human Resource Outsourcing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Human Resource Outsourcing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Human Resource Outsourcing market. This report focused on Human Resource Outsourcing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Human Resource Outsourcing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Human Resource Outsourcing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Human Resource Outsourcing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
ADP
IBM
Infosys
Randstad
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payroll Outsourcing
Benefits Administration Outsourcing
Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing
Recruitment Process Outsourcing
Learning Services Outsourcing
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT
Hospitality
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Payroll Outsourcing
1.4.3 Benefits Administration Outsourcing
1.4.4 Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing
1.4.5 Recruitment Process Outsourcing
1.4.6 Learning Services Outsourcing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 IT
1.5.5 Hospitality
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Accenture
13.1.1 Accenture Company Details
13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview
13.1.3 Accenture Human Resource Outsourcing Introduction
13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.2 ADP
13.2.1 ADP Company Details
13.2.2 ADP Business Overview
13.2.3 ADP Human Resource Outsourcing Introduction
13.2.4 ADP Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 ADP Recent Development
13.3 IBM
13.3.1 IBM Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Business Overview
13.3.3 IBM Human Resource Outsourcing Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Recent Development
13.4 Infosys
13.4.1 Infosys Company Details
13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview
13.4.3 Infosys Human Resource Outsourcing Introduction
13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.5 Randstad
13.5.1 Randstad Company Details
13.5.2 Randstad Business Overview
13.5.3 Randstad Human Resource Outsourcing Introduction
13.5.4 Randstad Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Randstad Recent Development
Continued….
