HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 8, 2020

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

53 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Including Three Additional on Molokai

DOH reports three (3) Molokai cases today as household contacts. One person had travel history, but it is unclear whether the transmission of the virus was from the traveler of as a result of community spread. The investigation is ongoing.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 39 15,879 Hawai‘i 5 1,652 Maui 6 618 Kaua‘i 0 120 Moloka‘i 3 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 264 Total Cases 53 18,661 Deaths 0 262

Hospitalizations as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-2, O‘ahu-41, Kauai-1

Hawaiicovid19.com

Department of Public Safety:

Mass Inmate Testing Continues, Over 90% Recovery Rate for Inmates and Staff

Surge testing continues at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF). Of the 21 inmate test results received today, 19 were negative and two (2) were positive. An additional six (6) WCF inmates have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 148 and the active positive inmate cases down to 64, with two (2) inmates hospitalized. All WCF staff who tested positive have recovered and been cleared to return work.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is ongoing. Of the five (5) OCCC inmate test results received, four (4) were negative and one (1) was positive. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. The one (1) OCCC staff result was negative. Meanwhile, one (1) Halawa Correctional Facility employee reported a positive test result. The employee last worked on Dec. 5, 2020. PSD is working with DOH on contact tracing. Overall, 93% of PSD staff and 91% of all Hawai‘i inmates who tested positive have recovered. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Department of Transportation:

Hawaii Drivers Encouraged to Get Low Risk Safety Checks

DOT is encouraging Hawaii drivers to get their Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections (PMVI or Safety Checks) if they are comfortable doing so. PMVI stations were approved to reopen under COVID-19 guidelines on May 15, 2020.

Currently all commercial and non-commercial motor vehicle safety inspection certificates and stickers that expire during the declared emergency period for COVID-19 are considered valid through Dec. 31, 2020. However, DOT cautions people that this extension may not be carried over, should there be future proclamations, considering that PMVI stations are open and in the interest of ensuring vehicles operating on Hawaii roads are safe.

The number of safety checks expiring in a given month varies but usually averages out to 82,000. DOT is concerned that drivers with expired safety checks may get caught in a last- minute rush, should the safety inspection expiration extension end on Dec. 31. PMVI stations are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines:

· Open with health and safety precautions for employees and customers, including physical distancing of 6 feet or greater, enhanced sanitation measures, and appropriate PPE · Facilities should frequently conduct thorough and detailed cleaning and disinfecting with focus on high-touch areas (e.g., door handles) · Most safety inspection stations will accept customers by appointment only · PMVI stations should limit the number of employees in a facility at a time to allow for safe physical distancing practices · Train all employees on the importance of frequent handwashing with soap and water, the use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol content, and give them clear instruction to avoid touching hands to face · Employees should be given frequent opportunities to wash their hands · Employees who develop symptoms of COVID-19 at work should be dismissed as soon as possible to self-isolate at home or seek medical attention as appropriate · Anyone visibly displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should not be allowed in the facility

Read the full news release: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/12/08/hawaii-drivers-encouraged-to-get-low-risk-safety-checks/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

6,695 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 6,695 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 2,550 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,446 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]