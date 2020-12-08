Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLNR NEWS RELEASE: UPDATED SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP AT MAUI’S HONOLUA BAY AFTER MORNING INCIDENT

Posted on Dec 8, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

(HONOLULU) – Shark warning signs are up on either side of Honolua Bay after a man encountered a shark this morning. The signs are placed, one mile on either side of the bay, from DT Fleming Beach Park to Punalau Beach, also known as Windmills.

 

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) reports that a 56-year-old man from Lahaina was paddling out from the old ramp in the bay. It is unknown if others were in the water and DOCARE now reports that water clarity was good. The man was taken to the hospital and admitted for surgery.

 

The surfer was not involved in the WSL Women’s Professional Surfing Competition. The organizers of the event voluntarily suspended the competition, as did the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), which had issued a Marine Ocean Water Event (MOWE) permit for it.

 

Following standard protocol, after a shark incident, warning signs will remain in place until at least noon on Wednesday, after Maui County and State personnel determine there is no further shark presence.

 

RESOURCES

 

(Images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

Video – Honolua Bay, Dec. 8, 2020:

 

https://vimeo.com/488696929

 

Photographs – Surfboard, Dec. 8, 2020:

 

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/11569lg2ak2xlrh/AABgLvYp216eP2xK07nrgKXfa?dl=0 

 

 

Media Contact:

 

Dan Dennison

 

Senior Communications Manager

 

(808) 587-0396

 

[email protected]

 

 

