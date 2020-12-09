Virtual update on Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway Resurfacing on Dec. 15, 2020

Main, News Posted on Dec 8, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting to provide an update on current and future projects for the Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway Corridor. These projects include the ongoing Ala Moana/Nimitz Resurfacing – Kalihi Stream Bridge to Atkinson and the planned Ala Moana Elevated Pedestrian Walkway.

Meeting details are:

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

6 – 7 p.m.

Online Microsoft Teams Meeting Link

or

Call in: 1-808-829-4853

Phone Conference ID: 985 850 87#

To request language interpretation an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

HDOT Public Affairs Office 869 Punchbowl Street Honolulu, HI 96813 808-587-2160 [email protected]

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

